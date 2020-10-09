OSU football: Beavers kick off fall camp, adjust to new routine

Before the sun was up Friday morning, some of Oregon State’s players were already in the building in anticipation of the first day of fall camp.
The Beavers weren’t punching in early just to put in work, though. They were receiving a COVID-19 rapid antigen test that serves as the ultimate decider in which players are allowed to practice each day.
Every player tested negative and was cleared to practice, according to head coach Jonathan Smith. The earliest players arrived at around 6:15 a.m., and tests finished up around 7:45.
By 8:10, position meetings and walkthroughs began, and OSU’s 2020 season was officially underway.
“It’s quick, so it’s not as bad,” OSU linebacker Avery Roberts said. “It would suck if it was one of those things that took a long time. But you get in and out, you get tested and get the results right away. So it’s part of the routine now.”
Once everyone received the good-to-go, OSU zipped through a 90-minute practice that was noticeably more energetic and efficient than you might expect on day one.
“We looked sharp,” Smith said. “Specifically on offense; throwing the ball, catching the ball. Timing. I thought it was a bit better on day one than maybe in the years past.”
Much of that can be attributed to the ‘12-hour rule’ that allowed OSU’s players to train at team facilities through August and September for a finite amount of time each week. The majority of the Beaver players have been in Corvallis for quite some time, working with coaches — which is a luxury not every Pac-12 team has had.
“The lead-up time we had, the last few weeks of getting some individual attention, coaches can be out there coaching and doing some skill development. I think that’s paid off,” Smith said.
Oregon State’s players were limited to working through drills without pads Friday; Smith said they will add shoulder pads into the mix Sunday. Sometime next week, the Beavers will begin working out in full pads and start hitting.
“We’re being cognizant of the balance of trying to get these guys in game shape and ready to play well, and at the same time keeping them healthy,” Smith said “But we’re treating it pretty similar to previous camps.”
Wideout Trevon Bradford said he thought the quarterback play was “sharp” Friday, and he mentioned that the signal callers “didn’t really miss any throws.”
“In terms of actual practice, I thought day one was good,” Bradford said. “We look like a team that is heading into year three. So I’m just excited to be back out here and playing football again.”
For the most part, all players were able to practice without limitations Friday. Cornerback Nahshon Wright had been battling a groin injury, but practiced Friday. Smith said they will monitor Wright closely over the next few weeks to make sure he doesn’t have any setbacks.
Defensive lineman Tavis Shippen has been dealing with an illness recently, but he participated in some aspects of Friday’s practice. Linebacker Addison Gumbs and defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner are both coming back from major knee injuries and were both active in practice on Friday.
During a normal fall camp, when classes in Corvallis had not already begun, the Beavers would not necessarily have the same day off every week. But since OSU is now navigating around players’ class schedules due to the late start to camp, Smith said Monday will be the usual day off for players moving forward.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!