OSU football: Beavers fall short in opener

In a pandemic-shortened season that features uncertainty at every turn, Oregon State could have greatly benefited from a strong start to its 2020 campaign.
Instead, the Beaver fell flat early and a comeback attempt fell short as they dropped their season-opener against the Washington State Cougars 38-28 at Reser Stadium on Saturday.
The Beavers, once trailing by three touchdowns, cut the lead to 31-28 with 2:39 left but their onside kick was recovered by the Cougars, who promptly scored on a breakaway run by Travell Harris up the middle to close out the game.
Washington State’s true freshman quarterback, Jayden de Laura, shredded the Oregon State defense in the pass game and the Cougars also rolled up good yardage in the run game despite playing without their best offensive weapon.
Star running back Max Borghi was sidelined with an injury for the Cougars, but they had no problem moving the ball on the ground and Deon McIntosh broke loose for 147 yards on 18 carries. In his college debut, de Laura threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 18-for-33 passing.
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia led some nice drives late in the game, and he finished 34-for-48 with 329 yards and a touchdown. Jermar Jefferson led the Beavers with a 120 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. But the Beavers' offense stalled out far too often, and the defense could not find an answer for de Laura and McIntosh.
“We couldn’t come up with any rhythm offensively… When you play a good team like that, it’s going to put you in a hole. In the end, we just couldn’t get out of it,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “I want to give credit to Washington State; I was impressed with that quarterback. He made some plays for a first start like that. They just played a little better than us and we dug a hole that we couldn't get out of.”
The Beavers went three-and-out on their first three drives of the game. Gebbia missed on his first three passes, and a couple of needless penalties set Oregon State back early.
“As an offense, it starts with me,” Gebbia said. “You can’t come out and start slow like that. You go down by a couple scores. Not helping the defense by going three-and-out and leaving making them go out there more often than they should have to. It starts with me. I’ve just got to get back to the film room, get back to practice and just get better.”
Meanwhile de Laura shone early for the Cougars. He flashed some of the athleticism that has had Wazzu fans so excited this fall on a 17-yard scramble. One possession later, he got his first college touchdown with a well-placed deep ball that found Harris wide open in the end zone to make it 7-0.
The Beavers finally found the spark they needed one drive later, though, when Jaydon Grant picked off a de Laura pass.
“Was happy to make the play, but after that there were definitely some plays I left out there,” Grant said. “Extremely disappointed in myself for that. All we can do is put our heads down, show up tomorrow, get back to the drawing board and keep working.”
Oregon State’s offense immediately went to work after the takeaway as Gebbia found Zeriah Beason for the first catch of the true freshman’s college career and a 13-yard gain. Jefferson then broke loose for consecutive runs of 18 and nine yards to keep the Beavers moving.
But that drive eventually stalled out, too.
Support Local Journalism
Oregon State did not pick up its first third-down conversion until there were 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. It was a crucial conversion, as the Beavers were in the shadow of their own end zone and couldn’t afford another stalled drive. That completion was followed by a 14-yard run up the middle by Jefferson, and later, a seven-yard completion to Kolby Taylor.
The Beavers kept the drive alive on 3rd-and-2 at the 50-yard line when linebacker Jack Colletto made a cameo at quarterback and plunged up the middle for a four-yard gain to move the chains. That was followed by completions from Gebbia to Teagan Quitoriano, Taylor and Beason over the next four plays.
Oregon State finally found the end zone on a seven-yard lofted pass from Gebbia that found Trevon Bradford and tied the game at 7-7 with 4:10 to go in the half.
Over the course of nearly seven minutes, the Beavers moved the ball 93 yards on 15 plays and converted three third downs.
But the Oregon State defense did little to slow Washington State on its next drive.
The Cougars struck back with a nine-play, 84-yard scoring and sent Oregon State to the locker room trailing 14-7 after McIntosh found the end zone on a four-yard rush.
The Beavers could have used a couple of big plays at the start half to gain some momentum. But the offense short-circuited yet again.
Oregon State went three-and-out to open the half. As soon as Washington State got the ball, they made the Beavers pay with a five-play, 64-yard scoring drive to make it 21-7 less than three minutes into the third quarter.
On its next drive, Oregon State went three-and-out again. It was the fifth time in eight drives that they failed to pick up a first down. Bad turned to worse for the Beavers on the ensuing punt when Caleb Lightbourn’s punt was tipped and traveled just 18 yards.
“I just think that we have a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball,” Gebbia said. “There's a lot of good things we’ve got, good coaching. We’ve just got to execute better…. We shot ourselves in the foot a few times on some good drives.”
That gave the Cougars the ball on Oregon State’s 38-yard line and set up another de Laura touchdown. This time, the freshman quarterback found Harris with a 28-yard dime to make it to push the lead to 28-7.
Gebbia answered back by leading the Beavers on an 85-yard drive during which he went 6-for-6 passing and completed throws for 13, 16, 22 and 29 yards. Jefferson punched in a one-yard touchdown to cut the Washington State lead to 28-14 with 3:27 to go.
In the fourth quarter, Gebbia orchestrated two long touchdown drives, both of which ended with runs from Jefferson.
But it was too little, too late for the Beavers to complete a comeback. After Jefferson’s last touchdown run cut the Cougars’ lead to 31-28 with 2:52 to go, the Beavers attempted an onside kick and did not recover it.
Washington State took advantage with Harris’s 44-yard run to close out the game.
“We felt good about our chances to try to get the ball back then,” Smith said. “The way (Washington State) had been moving the ball, we wanted to take a chance to get the ball back there. Even if they recovered it, we still had a couple of timeouts to try and get a stop. But we sold out on the run there and missed a gap.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!