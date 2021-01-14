OSU football: Beavers' Calvin Tyler Jr. enters transfer portal

Oregon State's crowded running back room became a little less so on Thursday.

Redshirt junior Calvin Tyler Jr. announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. With the announcement, he gave a heartfelt goodbye to Oregon State's coaches and players.

"I can't thank coach (Gary Andersen) and his staff enough for recruiting me," Tyler wrote. "To coach Smith and his staff, thank you for continuing to recruit me, and more importantly, continuing to believe in me with me being out for the entire 2018 year. Thank you coach Pitre for teaching me life lessons, building me on and off the field. To the Wolfpack, we are forever brothers and can't wait to see ya'll get loose."

Tyler will leave Oregon State as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

In 2020, he played in three games and ran for 45 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Although he was buried on the depth chart behind Jermar Jefferson and B.J. Baylor for much of the season, Tyler delivered a massive mid-season contribution at Utah when Jefferson was absent due to COVID-19 protocols, and Baylor left the game with an injury.

Tyler stepped up as the only experienced running back on the roster and ran for two touchdowns.