OSU football: Beavers back to work to help Chance Nolan build on his Pac-12 debut

This was what Chance Nolan expected when he came to Oregon State.
He didn’t turn down offers from big-name schools all over the country just to sit on the sideline in the Corvallis rain all winter; he fully intended to be the Beavers’ starting quarterback.
With Tristan Gebbia out for the season due to a hamstring injury, Nolan is getting his shot and will have the keys to the Oregon State offense the rest of the year.
“This is where I wanted to be at and this is where I feel that I should be,” Nolan said Tuesday. “Now I just need to be better and prepare better and understand what the defenses are trying to do to me.”
His first career start didn’t exactly end how he and the Beavers hoped. But after a few days of crunching the tape, Nolan and the coaching staff have pinpointed a few areas where they believe the redshirt sophomore can quickly improve in order to make the offense more dynamic this Saturday.
“I just think there were a lot of things I left out there on the field,” Nolan said. “Basic stuff that coaches taught me. Basic progressions that I think I can do better on. Then there’s throws that I felt I could have made throughout the game. A bunch of third-down conversions and some different throws that I wish I could have had back.”
Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren was happy with several aspects of Nolan’s performance. He liked the quarterback's competitiveness and some of the drives he orchestrated in the second half against a Utah team that was keyed in on stopping him.
“They gave him a lot of different looks. It was a difficult game, I think, for the QB in that one,” Lindgren said. “But I thought he made some good plays and did some good things and there were some grey areas where it was like, ‘Well, you saw that and learned from it and hopefully we can clean it up Saturday.’”
Nolan admitted that he played a bit rushed on Saturday and didn’t progress through his reads as well as he should have, and that he bailed out of the pocket far too frequently.
That isn’t so much because the speed of the game at the Pac-12 level is too fast for him, he acknowledged that while the athletes on Utah’s defense are obviously superior to those he was facing at the junior college level, they are still filling the same space and doing the same things to try to stop him that opponents were doing during his season at Saddleback College.
But he was too eager to try to make plays with his feet and knows that he needs to trust his protection and work to get the ball in the hands of Oregon State’s playmakers.
“I think one thing was just being able to identify the coverage,” Lindgren said when asked what Nolan could clean up. “If the first read is not there, work to your second read as opposed to maybe tucking it and rolling. ... I just think overall, consistency, we had too many mistakes when you go back through and looked at the film.”
Even though Nolan’s final stat line wasn’t spectacular, he did enough to give the Beavers a shot to win on the final drive of the night — despite running without Oregon State’s two best running backs and one of its starting wideouts on that drive.
“It’s one of those things where one play goes your ways and you might come out on the other end of things,” Nolan said. “But I think, personally, there are a lot of things that were sloppy on offense and I think that’s my fault in a lot of ways.”
Now, with his first Division I game under his belt, Nolan and the coaching staff have a wealth of information to process in order to help him succeed this weekend.
“I think this next game I will feel a lot different out there. I think I’m going to play a lot better,” Nolan said. "I know I’m capable of playing a lot better than what I showed last week.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
