OSU football: Beavers back to work to help Chance Nolan build on his Pac-12 debut

But he was too eager to try to make plays with his feet and knows that he needs to trust his protection and work to get the ball in the hands of Oregon State’s playmakers.

“I think one thing was just being able to identify the coverage,” Lindgren said when asked what Nolan could clean up. “If the first read is not there, work to your second read as opposed to maybe tucking it and rolling. ... I just think overall, consistency, we had too many mistakes when you go back through and looked at the film.”

Even though Nolan’s final stat line wasn’t spectacular, he did enough to give the Beavers a shot to win on the final drive of the night — despite running without Oregon State’s two best running backs and one of its starting wideouts on that drive.

“It’s one of those things where one play goes your ways and you might come out on the other end of things,” Nolan said. “But I think, personally, there are a lot of things that were sloppy on offense and I think that’s my fault in a lot of ways.”

Now, with his first Division I game under his belt, Nolan and the coaching staff have a wealth of information to process in order to help him succeed this weekend.

“I think this next game I will feel a lot different out there. I think I’m going to play a lot better,” Nolan said. "I know I’m capable of playing a lot better than what I showed last week.”

