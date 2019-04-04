The Oregon State football team is back from a break to finish out spring practices.
The Beavers have been off since March 16 for finals and spring break. Coach Jonathan Smith said the rest allowed players to heal and work on other physical needs, such as losing or gaining some weight.
The rest of the schedule will have the Beavers working until the spring game on April 20 with time off practice to practice.
“I think for the body it’s better taking the days off in between. I think the ability for guys to really look at the film after practice because you get the day off (is beneficial),” Smith said.
“Because we were able to get the break from finals to spring break I don’t think it’s going to feel too long. It’s the first time doing it here for the next couple weeks we’ll find out, but so far, so good.”
Return of Riley?
Now that the Alliance of American Football has ceased operations, Mike Riley no longer has his coaching duties in San Antonio.
Riley originally had returned to OSU as an assistant coach, but was going to be a consultant for the Beavers after taking the AAF job.
Smith said he has not spoken to Riley since the AAF ended and nothing has been decided on what his role might be with OSU football.
“I think he still owns a home (in Corvallis) and he’s always welcome to be hanging out, just like Dennis (Erickson),” Smith said. “I’m trying to get him back here for an alumni golf tournament in a couple weeks.
“I think he’s going to be around.”
QB depth
Smith likes the current group of quarterbacks, led by Jake Luton and transfer Tristan Gebbia.
The Beavers have had to play several QBs due to injuries in the past couple of seasons, so Smith is aware of the depth needed at the spot.
“You need to have two and you’d love to have more than that. But in this game guys get nicked,” Smith said.
“We’ve progressed at that position, so I feel good about our depth.”
Players joining the program
Defensive back Myles Green-Richards, linebacker Noah Seumalo and running back Kanoa Shannon have been added to the roster.
Green-Richards is a transfer from Washington State who was a 5A second team all-state pick after his senior season at Churchill High in Eugene.
Seumalo is a graduate of Chandler High School in Arizona, follows his brothers Andrew and Isaac Seumalo to the OSU football program.
Shannon arrives to OSU via Kamehameha High School in Hawai’I where he was a three-year starting running back and slot back.
Switching positions
Kase Rogers has moved back to running back after a short stint at defensive back. Sophomore Jaelen Bush has gone from the defensive line to the o-line.