OSU football: Beavers add three players for 2022

The Oregon State football program announced three signings on Wednesday for the Class of 2022. The Beavers signed linebacker Tyree Blake, offensive lineman Campbell McHarg and running back Jake Reichle.

Blake, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, attends Jesuit High School in Portland. He earned honorable mention 6A all-state on defense as a senior, was named team MVP and is a two-year starter.

Blake totaled 124 tackles as a senior, adding two sacks with 17 tackles for loss. He also had four interceptions — three returned for touchdowns —along with nine pass breakups.

Reichle, 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, is also from Oregon and plays at Lakeridge High in Lake Oswego. He was named second-team 6A all-state at running back his senior season and was honorable mention all-state at defensive back.

Reichle totaled 1,975 rushing yards his senior season with 24 touchdowns, along with 24 receptions for 195 yards two scores.

McHarg, 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, attended Bishop Alemany High in Thousand Oaks, California. McHarg played four games for Cal Poly in 2021 and will enter OSU as a redshirt freshman.

At Bishop Alemany, he lettered four years and served as team captain two years and was a two-time all-state selection.

