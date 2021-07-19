OSU football: Avery Roberts named to Bednarik Award preseason watch list

Oregon State linebacker Avery Roberts has earned a spot on the Bednarik Award preseason watch list.

Presented annually to the top defensive player in college football, the Bednarik Award is named after legendary linebacker Chuck Bednarik.

The 90-player preseason watch list was released Monday by the Maxwell Football Club, which judges the award each season. Thus year's watch list includes nine players from Pac-12 schools.

Roberts led the Pac-12 with 69 tackles in 2020, tallied three tackles for loss and was an All-Pac-12 first team selection. A redshirt junior from Wilmington, Del., Roberts is currently recovering from a broken arm he suffered in Oregon State’s penultimate game against Stanford last season.

He missed the Beavers’ spring season while rehabbing from the injury, but is expected the be fully healthy before fall camp begins in August.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The last Pac-12 player to receive the Bednarik Award was Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright III in 2014. In its 26-year history, only two Pac-12 players have won the award.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux also was named to the watch list.

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.