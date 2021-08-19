OSU football: Adams' tough love aims to get the most out of his players

Blue Adams doses out tough love to the Oregon State secondary he oversees, barking both instructions and criticism when he finds it necessary.

But his players know it comes from a good place, and the third-year Beavers coach gives credit where it’s due.

A former NFL player and coach, Adams has seen football played at the highest level and wants to get his players to be the best version of themselves.

“I love it. He’s getting on all of us," said OSU defensive back Akili Arnold, part of a veteran defensive backfield as a third-year player in the program. “He kind of pushes us to be better, to be great. We strive for perfection every day and that’s what we’re looking for. It’s probably not going to be perfect, but that’s what we’re striving for. I think it’s a really good thing for us.”

Adams said after Thursday’s fall camp practice that he doesn’t want his players to know whether they’re breaking through in achieving what he desires from them. He just wants them to keep working to improve.

But he has let them know that he plans to have a limited number of cornerbacks take the field for games if those players are performing well. There’s no reason to make a change if that’s the case, he said.