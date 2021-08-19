OSU football: Adams' tough love aims to get the most out of his players

Blue Adams doses out tough love to the Oregon State secondary he oversees, barking both instructions and criticism when he finds it necessary.
But his players know it comes from a good place, and the third-year Beavers coach gives credit where it’s due.
A former NFL player and coach, Adams has seen football played at the highest level and wants to get his players to be the best version of themselves.
“I love it. He’s getting on all of us," said OSU defensive back Akili Arnold, part of a veteran defensive backfield as a third-year player in the program. “He kind of pushes us to be better, to be great. We strive for perfection every day and that’s what we’re looking for. It’s probably not going to be perfect, but that’s what we’re striving for. I think it’s a really good thing for us.”
Adams said after Thursday’s fall camp practice that he doesn’t want his players to know whether they’re breaking through in achieving what he desires from them. He just wants them to keep working to improve.
But he has let them know that he plans to have a limited number of cornerbacks take the field for games if those players are performing well. There’s no reason to make a change if that’s the case, he said.
“We kind of put those two in and let them roll, and if they’re hot, they’re hot,” Adams said. “I try not to disturb that and try not to take a guy that’s playing really well out just to get another guy some reps. You’ve got to take your reps, and you take them on the grass every day. If you’re not taking them on the practice field, you’re not going to get them in the game.”
That has created some quality competition among that group.
Arnold, who started six of the Beavers’ seven games last year, said that competition has pushed every player to get better.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
But he also likes the depth that’s been created among those contending for playing time.
“I feel like we’re going to have a lot of people play this year, a lot of people have been standing out,” Arnold said, mentioning Ron Hardge III, Alton Julian and Kitan “KT” Oladapo. “It’s just a lot of people performing, so it’s going to be cool to see everybody play this year.”
Oladapo, entering his fourth year in the program, is among the cornerbacks chasing a bigger role on the team. He likes what he’s seen as teammates battle each other, trying to climb the depth chart while on a larger scale helping the team improve.
“We’ve got competitors, dude,” he said. “Everyone in the room just has an appetite, a hunger for competing. It’s really good that guys are hungry to get on the field and compete with each other. They don’t take it personal. They just try to get better. Iron sharpens iron.”
Adams, or “Coach Blue” as he’s called by his players, says that competition within the group is helping all involved get to the level where their coach wants them to be.
With his coaching style, he says the players will give him what he asks for. Even if he settles for what they give him, he’ll continue to keep pushing.
“The guys, they come in and work every day and challenge each other to get better,” Adams said. “Kind of grind through some adversity and kind of help each other as they compete with each other.”
Because he has an experienced group and most have multiple years in the program, the players understand the defensive concepts and know their own job and that of others. That allows the coaching staff the flexibility to put players in different positions and still get solid production while giving the team the best chance to win.
What Adams hopes comes from that experience is an increase in turnovers created by the secondary. That unit had four interceptions (two from safety Jaydon Grant) and one fumble recovery, which came from fellow returner Alex Austin.
The defense has seen an uptick in turnovers in fall camp, including five picks in last Saturday’s first scrimmage. Thursday, Oladapo made a diving catch in front of a receiver for an interception.
How do you translate that into a game?
“It’s really just practice, consistency, just got to be grinding at it in practice,” Oladapo said. “If you don’t do it in practice you ain’t going to be doing it in a game.”
He credits that improved output to ball drills and similar on-field work.
Adams says creating turnovers is a major focus for his unit this fall, along with defending the deep pass.
He’s seen improvement in takeaways in fall camp, though he admits it’s never as much as he would like. He added that OSU’s quarterbacks have made smart plays, adding to the difficulty of getting the ball.
With that first takeaway will come the “turnover chainsaw” on the Oregon State sideline, and Adams knows what that will mean to him.
“That we’ve got a lot more to do, that we can do it, that it’s proven and let’s fire it up a lot more,” he said.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.