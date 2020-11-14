OSU football: A wild one at Washington

Oregon State trailed 24-21 to start the fourth quarter, and was knocking on the door of the Washington goal line with a chance to score a crucial touchdown.

On 3rd-and-goal from the five, Oregon State handed the ball to Jefferson and he rumbled forward for what appeared to be a first down. But he was ruled just short. Instead of sending out the field goal team for a game-tying chip shot, Smith elected to put the ball in the hands of his star running back again.

And once again, Jefferson appeared to be past the line to gain, only to be told he had come up short. The sequence was a gut-punch for an Oregon State team that was on the verge of taking its first lead since the opening quarter.

“I felt like, on the first one, I got it,” Jefferson said. “So that’s why we came back and started huddling because we were gonna call another play. I felt like I definitely had it. But they said we didn’t.”

Smith said officials told him they were reviewing both plays. He asked officials if they were going to look at the play, and they said they told him they were. After the third down play, Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren began to prepare for first down because they believed Jefferson had picked up the yard that was needed.