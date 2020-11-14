OSU football: A wild one at Washington

Oregon State came agonizingly close to a season-defining win, only to end the night wondering, “What if?”
The Beavers pushed Washington to the limit but could not quite complete a late rally in a 27-21 loss to UW in Seattle.
Oregon State (0-2) forced the Huskies to settle for a field goal with one minute, 45 seconds left to give itself one last shot. But a pass by Tristan Gebbia was deflected into the air and picked off by UW to close out the game.
It was a gutsy performance that was just missing the finishing touch. Jermar Jefferson battered his way to 134 yards on 23 carries for the Beavers, and Avery Roberts racked up 15 tackles for an Oregon State defense that took on a bend-but-don’t-break mentality in the second half.
“I thought it was gritty,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “It was not perfect by any stretch; there’s things to clean up in all three phases. But I do appreciate the heart and competitiveness of this team battling… (Washington) is a good football team. It’s a good defensive team. I know we competed until the end and had a couple of opportunities to win.”
Although the Beavers failed to string together a winning sequence on that final drive, it was what happened earlier in the evening that will leave a bad taste in their mouths for the rest of the week.
Oregon State trailed 24-21 to start the fourth quarter, and was knocking on the door of the Washington goal line with a chance to score a crucial touchdown.
On 3rd-and-goal from the five, Oregon State handed the ball to Jefferson and he rumbled forward for what appeared to be a first down. But he was ruled just short. Instead of sending out the field goal team for a game-tying chip shot, Smith elected to put the ball in the hands of his star running back again.
And once again, Jefferson appeared to be past the line to gain, only to be told he had come up short. The sequence was a gut-punch for an Oregon State team that was on the verge of taking its first lead since the opening quarter.
“I felt like, on the first one, I got it,” Jefferson said. “So that’s why we came back and started huddling because we were gonna call another play. I felt like I definitely had it. But they said we didn’t.”
Smith said officials told him they were reviewing both plays. He asked officials if they were going to look at the play, and they said they told him they were. After the third down play, Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren began to prepare for first down because they believed Jefferson had picked up the yard that was needed.
“The game was still going on — you have to respond,” Smith said. “That was the beginning of the fourth quarter and there’s a lot of football left. Again we continued to battle. The defense gets the awesome stop at the end of it and we get the ball down six with almost two minutes left. So you’ve got to reload and respond.”
That was the closest the Beavers would get to the end zone for the rest of the night. But in the moment, it didn’t deter them.
“After that fourth-down play, we still had high energy,” Jefferson said. “We still had to keep our momentum up. Keep our energy up to finish the game. We couldn’t let that break us.”
Washington racked up 408 yards of total offense to Oregon State’s 252. Washington’s smashmouth attack ran 75 plays — 17 more than the Beavers — and held the ball for 37 of the game’s 60 minutes.
Oregon State was given an early gift by the Washington special teams unit. When the Huskies lined up for their first punt of the game, the snap went well over the head of punter Race Porter and ended up 40 yards behind the line of scrimmage by the time he caught up to the ball.
Porter attempted to salvage the play and get a punt off after he recovered the botched snap near Washington’s 15 yard line, but it was blocked by Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and scooped up by Jaydon Grant, who burst forward and dove into the endzone to give the Beavers an early 7-0 lead.
But that early momentum quickly vanished as the Huskies answered back with 17-0 unanswered points throughout the remainder of the first quarter — thanks in part to an Oregon State lost fumble after Gebbia was strip-sacked.
Touchdown runs by Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant and a field goal by Peyton Henry quickly gave Washington a commanding lead, leaving the Beavers in need of a quick response.
They got just that in the form of an 80-yard, 11-play drive that ended in a 3-yard rushing touchdown by B.J. Baylor to trim the lead to 17-14.
“We found out we could run on them in the first quarter,” Jefferson said. “We ran a wide zone in the first quarter. After that, we came in and started running even more. It was working.”
Later, the Beavers marched 56 yards on nine plays, including long passes from Gebbia to Luke Musgrave and Tyjon Lindsey, to set up a 4-yard score by Jefferson.
That sent the Beavers into the half trailing just 24-21 and left them in an excellent position, as they were due to receive the ball at the start of the third quarter.
All game long, Oregon State’s inability to stop Washington’s offense in third-down situations haunted the Beavers. It was particularly problematic on the Huskies’ first drive of the second half when UW converted three consecutive third downs during a 17-play drive during which they went 85 yards.
But they failed to punish the Beavers; the drive stalled out at the Oregon State 20-yard line, and Henry missed a 28-yard field goal. The score remained Washington 24, Oregon State 21.
Oregon State answered by driving 75 yards on 11 plays to set the stage for Jefferson at the 5-yard line before he ultimately came up short on both tries.
But Oregon State’s defense didn’t fold after the let down, though, and stopped a promising Washington drive at the OSU 38-yard line, forcing a punt.
“We made some halftime adjustments, like we have to,” defensive end Isaac Hodgins said of the Beavers’ improved defensive performance in the second half. “We just had to go out and execute. Clearly we executed a little bit better in the second half.”
Porter pinned the Beavers at their own 1-yard line, and although they escaped the shadow of their own end zone, they didn’t get much more out of the drive and punted after just six plays.
That gave the Huskies the ball back with 9:09 left in the game, and they proceeded to eat up 7:24 on 15 plays. By the time Henry drilled a 23-yard field goal to make it 27-21, the Beavers had just 1:40 to go 79 yards for a winning touchdown drive.
Gebbia finished the game 11-of-24 for 85 yards passing. He completed his first two throws of Oregon State’s last drive, but the next two were incomplete. On the fifth play of the drive, his throw deflected off the helmet of linemen Nous Keobounnam and ricocheted into the air before falling into the hands of Washington’s Asa Turner to close out the game.
“I think we’ve got to continue to work and improve,” Smith said. “I think we’ve got a lot of good players on this team. I think we’ve got an opportunity to win a lot of game.s But obviously we’ve got to get our first one here and the only way we’re going to do that is to go back and improve.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
