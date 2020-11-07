OSU football: 5 things to watch for as Beavers take on Washington State Saturday

Oregon State will begin its 2020 football season Saturday when it faces Washington State at 7:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium.
The Beavers enter coach Jonathan Smith’s third season with plenty of optimism after going 5-7 and finishing tied for second in the Pac-12 North in 2019. With plenty of uncertainty surrounding many of the traditional conference powers, Oregon State will hope to get off to a strong start in week 1 against a Cougars team that features a whole new coaching staff.
Here are five things to watch for on Saturday:
Gebbia gets the keys to the offense
After a bit of uncertainty surrounding the quarterback battle in the early portion of fall camp, redshirt junior Tristan Gebbia took hold of the job and will run the show for the Beavers this season.
Jonathan Smith and his staff were concerned at a lack of accuracy on Gebbia’s throws during the first week or two of camp, and that kept the quarterback battle going longer than many expected it would. It sounds as though Gebbia has found his rhythm and has done everything OSU’s coaches hoped to see out of him during camp. With the talent Oregon State has at the skill positions, the Beavers will probably be just fine if Gebbia simply manages the game and keeps the chains moving this weekend.
But don’t be surprised if he delivers much more than that; he looked sharp and showed a nice deep ball when leading Oregon State’s first-unit offense during its final scrimmage of fall camp. He made the first start of his career in relief duty last year against Oregon, and played well at times. But Saturday should be a much better indicator of what kind of quarterback Gebbia is.
First look at Rolovich’s run-and-shoot
Pac-12 defensive coordinators probably weren’t too sad to see Mike Leach and his air raid offense leave the conference when he jumped to Mississippi State following the 2019 season. But life might not be much easier with his replacement, former Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich in town.
Like Leach, Rolovich brings an innovative gadget offense. His vaunted run-and-shoot scheme brought him plenty of success with the Rainbow Warriors. Oregon State saw first-hand just how tough a Rolovich-led team is to stop when the offense is clicking. The run-and-shoot, which emphasizes receiver motion and on-the-fly adjustments, will provide a unique test for an Oregon State defense that is looking to take the next step after a disappointing 2019 season.
With true freshman Jayden de Laura at quarterback for the Cougars, Oregon State has a chance to give Rolovich a not-so-warm welcome to the conference.
Has the Beavers’ defense improved?
The answer to this is, most likely, yes. Oregon State has returned a ton of talent at almost every position. A group that looked overmatched at times in 2019 should greatly benefit from the growing pains of last season.
The defense figures to be much more steady, and at the very least, not be the liability that it was during certain portions of last season. If Oregon State turns into the turnover-generating force that its coaches are hoping it can be, the ceiling might be much higher.
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is one of the top pass rushers in all of college football and Jaydon Grant and the rest of the secondary are eager to show the strides they’ve made as a unit. Saturday will be the first glimpse at just how good the defense might be this year.
Who is due for a breakout year?
For all the established players that Oregon State has on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, it also has a number of newcomers and young players who could make huge contributions.
Luke Musgrave flashed big-play potential during Oregon State’s last scrimmage and could be a massive asset in the receiving game this year. Freshman wideout Zeriah Beason starred during that same scrimmage and could be the lone true freshman to get consistent playing time for Oregon State’s offense. Judging by the praise that Beason’s teammates and coaches have heaped on him this fall, he might be an immediate impact player for the Beavers.
Veterans Simon Sandberg, David Morris and Andrzej Hughes-Murray are all coming off of injury-shortened seasons and could all play major roles in helping Oregon State’s defense improve. Elsewhere in the defense, sophomore safety Alton Julian earned a spot on the two-deep and has earned praise from Oregon State’s coaches during fall camp for his ability to create turnovers.
What will an empty Reser Stadium be like?
Jonathan Smith has talked often this fall about how Oregon State will need to create its own home field advantage with no fans in the stands during home games. That might be easier said than done.
According to senior linebacker Hughes-Murray, the “turnover chainsaw” that Oregon State has used to pump up the crowd in past seasons will still be present on the Beavers’ sideline this year. For some players, a lack of crowd noise might be a benefit. For others, it might be the opposite. Kicker Everett Hayes admitted that he would rather kick in a packed stadium to help drown out the noise, rather than listen to the chatter between players at the line of scrimmage.
They will need to get creative, but the Beavers would obviously stand to benefit if they can find some way to generate a real sense of energy and urgency at Reser Stadium.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
