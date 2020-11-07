OSU football: 5 things to watch for as Beavers take on Washington State Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Has the Beavers’ defense improved?

The answer to this is, most likely, yes. Oregon State has returned a ton of talent at almost every position. A group that looked overmatched at times in 2019 should greatly benefit from the growing pains of last season.

The defense figures to be much more steady, and at the very least, not be the liability that it was during certain portions of last season. If Oregon State turns into the turnover-generating force that its coaches are hoping it can be, the ceiling might be much higher.

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is one of the top pass rushers in all of college football and Jaydon Grant and the rest of the secondary are eager to show the strides they’ve made as a unit. Saturday will be the first glimpse at just how good the defense might be this year.

Who is due for a breakout year?

For all the established players that Oregon State has on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, it also has a number of newcomers and young players who could make huge contributions.