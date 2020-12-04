OSU football: 5 things to watch as Beavers take on Utah

Oregon State's thrilling win over rival Oregon last week has the program rolling with plenty of momentum at the moment.
The Beavers (2-2) will hope to stay hot as they enter Salt Lake City to face Utah (0-2) at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Some thought the Utes might be able to win the Pac-12 South this season, but they have had two games cancelled and are off to a rocky start.
Here are five things to watch for when the Beavers and Utes face off:
Chance Nolan’s time to shine
All eyes will be on Chance Nolan, Oregon State’s redshirt sophomore quarterback, as he fills in for injured starter Tristan Gebbia Saturday.
Nolan put up eye-popping numbers during his one season at Saddleback College in Southern California and now will put his talents to the test at the Pac-12 level for the first time. Longtime Saddleback coach Mark McElroy spoke with the Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald earlier this week and raved about Nolan’s instincts as a quarterback and his ability to produce big plays.
A mobile quarterback isn’t something the Beavers have had since Jonathan Smith took over the program. Oregon State could potentially take advantage of Nolan’s athleticism outside the pocket to add a whole new element to the offense.
Utah’s leaky pass defense
The Utes have earned a reputation as a physical, smashmouth defense that typically wins the battle up front. That is still very much the case. But this season, Utah has been vulnerable in the pass game.
It has allowed 268 passing yards per-game — only 26 teams in the nation have been worse in that regard.
Three of the Utes’ five starting defensive backs are true freshman. That unit has experienced some growing pains this year, and Oregon State’s deep group of receivers could help Nolan shine in his Oregon State debut.
Oregon State’s tight ends
While the Utah pass defense has been poor as a whole, it has had a particularly hard time handling tight ends. Last week, Washington tight end Cade Otton ran wild for 108 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches as the Huskies scored 24 unanswered points to beat the Utes.
Oregon State tight ends Teagan Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave have both had nice moments as receivers this season. The duo might be able to exploit the same holes in the Utah defense that Washington did a week ago and add another element to the passing game.
Can Beavers get after the quarterback?
Utah is averaging just 180 passing yards per game, the second-worst rate in the conference. Starting quarterback Cameron Rising suffered a season-ending injury just 16 snaps into the Utes’ first game of the year and Jake Bentley has taken over in his place.
A three-year starter at South Carolina, Bentley arrived at Utah as a grad transfer with high expectations. But he has turned the ball over five times in two games and has not been able to spark the offense.
Oregon State did a solid job creating pressure and generating turnovers against Oregon last week. The secondary is full of confidence right now and could potentially take advantage of Bentley’s sporadic play.
Who can stop Jermar Jefferson?
While Utah’s pass defense has been poor, the Utes are the best team in the Pac-12 when it comes to stopping the run. They are yielding just 90.5 yards per-game on the ground, which is 17.5 yards better than any other team in the conference.
Meanwhile, Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson has been one of the best running backs in the nation and is rushing for 169 yards per-game.
Unstoppable force, meet immovable object. Jefferson vs. Utah’s defensive front will be one of the more intriguing matchups in all of college football this weekend.
