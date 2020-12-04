OSU football: 5 things to watch as Beavers take on Utah

A mobile quarterback isn’t something the Beavers have had since Jonathan Smith took over the program. Oregon State could potentially take advantage of Nolan’s athleticism outside the pocket to add a whole new element to the offense.

Utah’s leaky pass defense

The Utes have earned a reputation as a physical, smashmouth defense that typically wins the battle up front. That is still very much the case. But this season, Utah has been vulnerable in the pass game.

It has allowed 268 passing yards per-game — only 26 teams in the nation have been worse in that regard.

Three of the Utes’ five starting defensive backs are true freshman. That unit has experienced some growing pains this year, and Oregon State’s deep group of receivers could help Nolan shine in his Oregon State debut.

Oregon State’s tight ends

While the Utah pass defense has been poor as a whole, it has had a particularly hard time handling tight ends. Last week, Washington tight end Cade Otton ran wild for 108 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches as the Huskies scored 24 unanswered points to beat the Utes.