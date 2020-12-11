OSU football: 5 things to watch as Beavers take on Stanford

There is still plenty up in the air as the Pac-12 approaches the end of a chaotic 2020 regular season. With the pivotal matchup between Oregon and Washington already canceled due to coronavirus concerns, there is some uncertainty as to how — and when — the conference will decide its champion.

Oregon State’s title hopes were dashed last weekend after a 30-24 loss at Utah, but the Beavers (2-3) still have a lot to play for against Stanford (2-2) this weekend and are gunning for their first winning season since 2013.

Here are five things to watch for when the Beavers and Cardinal face off.

Chance Nolan’s second act

After a sporadic start to his Oregon State career, quarterback Chance Nolan and the Beavers’ coaching staff went back to work this week in order to solve some of the issues that hindered the redshirt sophomore against Utah.