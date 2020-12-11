OSU football: 5 things to watch as Beavers take on Stanford

There is still plenty up in the air as the Pac-12 approaches the end of a chaotic 2020 regular season. With the pivotal matchup between Oregon and Washington already canceled due to coronavirus concerns, there is some uncertainty as to how — and when — the conference will decide its champion.
Oregon State’s title hopes were dashed last weekend after a 30-24 loss at Utah, but the Beavers (2-3) still have a lot to play for against Stanford (2-2) this weekend and are gunning for their first winning season since 2013.
Here are five things to watch for when the Beavers and Cardinal face off.
Chance Nolan’s second act
After a sporadic start to his Oregon State career, quarterback Chance Nolan and the Beavers’ coaching staff went back to work this week in order to solve some of the issues that hindered the redshirt sophomore against Utah.
The coaching staff wants Nolan to get further into his progression when he drops back, and then hang in the pocket a bit longer when possible. They also would like to take advantage of his natural talents in the running game. If Nolan can make a massive leap from the first week of his Pac-12 career and clean up some of the obvious flaws, he could pose a major problem for the Cardinal.
Return of the running game
Jermar Jefferson is back for the Beavers this weekend, according to head coach Jonathan Smith, and that spells bad news for Stanford. Jefferson was one of the top backs in all of college football over the first four games of the season, but he missed the Utah game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
Stanford’s defense hemorrhages rushing yards; only Oregon State and Arizona are giving up more on the ground this season among Pac-12 teams. The Beavers’ offensive line has performed well in the run game through four games and could potentially help Jefferson to another impressive stat line.
Oregon State injuries
Jefferson is back, but Oregon State might still be missing a few playmakers. Backup running back B.J. Baylor has been limited in practice this week due to a shoulder injury, as has wide receiver Champ Flemings.
Fellow wideout Trevon Bradford is also questionable to play. Flemings and Bradford are Oregon State’s best kickoff and punt returners, and both produced big moments on special teams this season. If the Beavers roll without that duo Saturday night, they will miss their playmaking ability on offense and in the return game.
Stanford missing starters
The Cardinal will be facing some injury issues of its own on Saturday. The San Jose Mercury News reported earlier this week that four Stanford starters are out with injuries: cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammed and outside linebacker Jordan Fox will be absent on the defensive side.
Stanford will also be without its most productive wide receiver, Michael Wilson, and its third-most productive, Connor Wedington. Only two other players on the Cardinal roster — Simi Fehoko and Austin Jones — have caught double-digit passes this year.
Stanford was already facing an uphill battle after it was unable to practice on its own campus due to local health ordinances, and it has spent the week in Corvallis, prepping at the Traux Indoor Center.
Can Davis Mills be stopped?
Davis Mills, Stanford’s senior quarterback, has a track record of performing well against the Beavers. Last season, he torched Oregon State for three passing touchdowns and he caught a touchdown as well in just his second career start.
He missed Stanford’s game with Oregon at the start of the year due to COVID-19 protocols, but has been lights-out for the Cardinal in the three games since. Even though Mills is playing with a depleted receiving corps, limiting the damage he does in the passing game will be at the top of Oregon State’s priorities.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!