OSU football: 2022 season already a focus

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Saturday’s LA Bowl had only finished just a few minutes earlier, but Oregon State’s players were already thinking about next year.

Motivation for 2022 came from helping the Beavers’ football program reach the postseason for the first time in eight years, but also knowing how close they were to a more lofty destination had some of the close losses been victories.

OSU quarterback Chance Nolan said the 24-13 loss to Utah State at SoFi Stadium left a sour taste in his mouth that he expected to stick with him in the coming months as preparation for next season begins.

“It is very humbling for us,” Nolan said. “We know we have a lot of work to do in the offseason. A lot of the guys’ mindset is already focused on that, get right back to work when we get back to Corvallis. There are a lot of things we need to clean up this offseason for sure going forward.”

The Beavers started the season 5-2, with highlight wins at USC — beating the Trojans on the road for the first time in six decades — and at home against Utah, the eventual Pac-12 champion. But OSU was just 2-4 from there, including consecutive road defeats at California and Colorado, teams that finished with a combined record of 9-15.

With Trent Bray taking over as defensive coordinator, OSU defeated visiting Stanford to reach bowl eligibility. A home win against Arizona State the following week clinched a winning record as well a plus-.500 conference mark for the first time since 2012.

“We just need to rally together because everybody sees how close we are,” said OSU inside linebacker Kyrei Fisher. “A lot of those games we were so close. That fuels everybody. We need to go extra hard this offseason so we can get on the other side of that. Everybody’s feeling that everybody’s ready. You should have heard the talk in the locker room (after the game). We’re ready to get back to work.”

The 2022 schedule begins with a Sept. 3 home game against Boise State.

But, as Fisher said, there’s work to do before then.

Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said he saw “some good,” which there was. OSU won seven games in Smith’s fourth season as head coach after getting nine combined victories in his first three seasons.

But, he added, “we still got a long way to go” because coaches and players alike aren’t satisfied with just reaching the postseason. More has to be done to continue that progress.

“We're gonna have to work to do that. I'll probably start with our coaches on the current players we are recruiting,” Smith said. “But just because you're trending in a good direction, which I firmly believe, that doesn't guarantee us anything better next year. We're going to go back to work.”

A reporter in the postgame press conference compared Saturday’s game to the 1999 OSU season, when the Beavers – with Smith at quarterback -- ended 26 years of futility to reach a bowl game but lost to Hawaii in the Oahu Bowl.

Oregon State followed that, in Smith’s senior year, with its best season in school history, defeating Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Smith said he recognized that narrative.

“The thing I will tell you, these guys are pros on their approach, we practiced hard, and they came in focused,” Smith said of his current team. “There was a different team at the time. And just because you get to one stage again, I go back to not guaranteeing; yet the next step this next year. We've got a lot of work to do. We're excited to do it with this group. But look, if the postseason play is a hurdle that we've accomplished, we definitely want to learn that.”

Oregon State saw what is possible when the talent assembled plays at or near the top of its game. No fewer than three of the Beavers’ four conference losses could have been wins had a few more plays been made. A Pac-12 North Division title was within reach.

OSU will spend the offseason searching for the answers that will get the team over the top.

“We just need to get the guys to kind of foster our belief in our team,” Nolan said. “There were numerous games this year that we fell on the other side. We wish we could have been on the ‘W’ side. We need to get the guys to regroup and just know the potential we have on this team, get the guys’ mindset right.”

