OSU football: $153 Reser Stadium renovation helps Beavers keep pace in college football arms race

For the better part of a half hour Thursday, Oregon State president F. King Alexander and athletic director Scott Barnes detailed the many benefits they believe the $153 million Reser Stadium renovation project will bring to the university.
Alexander, just seven months into his tenure, delivered a passionate justification as to why it makes financial sense for an athletic department that is operating at a $30 million deficit amidst a pandemic to go big on a stadium upgrade.
“This is about re-engaging and engaging our alumni, and sporting events that bring them back to campus that lead to gifts like this,” Alexander said. “Any of our academic gifts wouldn't happen if we weren’t succeeding in both. So I don’t see this as a bifurcated or dichotomous enterprise. If we’re going to do this, we’re going to do it well.”
There will be plenty of debate in the coming years as to whether the project is the correct move for the university — or if the state-of-the-art venue will price out the average fan. But one thing is for sure: Thursday was a massive victory for Jonathan Smith and the Beavers from a football standpoint.
Since Smith took over at Oregon State in 2018, it has made strides toward once again becoming a competitive Pac-12 program, in large part by recruiting unheralded players and developing them into key contributors. But in the arms race that is college football recruiting, that’s only going to get you so far.
Oregon State has fallen drastically behind on the recruiting front; the Beavers’ 2021 class was ranked by 247 Sports as the worst in the Pac-12, and they have not secured a class better than ninth in the conference since Smith’s arrival.
Flashy stadiums aren’t the only way to attract top-flight talent, but they certainly help, and Smith and his staff have spent the last three years trying to sell facilities that were among the worst in the conference to recruits.
That changes now, though.
“This shows a continued investment in football,” Smith said. “There’s no question that this project is going to help this program. In recruiting, in maintaining and gaining on the momentum we’ve been able to create. On Saturdays in the fall, when we’ve got parents and potential recruits coming to the place, the energy that this will continue to create in Reser Stadium benefits us.”
It isn’t as if the school has been pinching pennies in the past when it comes to athletic facilities.
From 2001 to 2017, Oregon State spent approximately $220 million on upgrades to athletic facilities, including two separate expansions to Reser’s east grandstand that totaled $100 million.
Oregon State made up further ground on the facilities front after the completion of a $42 million upgrade to the Valley Football Center in 2017. But that was simply the cost of keeping pace after USC opened the $70 million Jim McKay Center in 2012, and Oregon responded by unveiling the $68 million Hatfield Dowlin Complex in 2013.
Those schools already had iconic football stadiums to go with ultramodern facilities, and now Oregon State believes it can match them — and every other school in the conference — on both fronts.
“It’s a huge help. It does a lot. It shows a continued investment. It shows kind of where we’re headed, as we’re always working to improve,” Smith said. “Anytime you become the best of the best in regards to having a state-of-the-art stadium … it is game-changing and it is not something that we are going to in any way sell short as the recruiting process continues over the next couple years.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney