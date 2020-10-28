Luke Musgrave could emerge as the receiving threat Oregon State needs this fall

During the opening drive of Oregon State’s scrimmage last Saturday, Luke Musgrave burst off the line of scrimmage and sprinted into open space, away from a pair of defenders.
Musgrave took off down the left sideline and soared for an acrobatic 24-yard catch, landing just short of the goal line as linebacker Doug Taumoelau watched helplessly.
It was an impressive feat of athleticism from Musgrave, and a clear example of what Oregon State hopes he can consistently provide this year. Because for as loaded as the Beavers are at the wideout position, they are noticeably short of big, possession-type receivers.
The answer to that problem might be Musgrave, a true sophomore tight end who could be a breakout deep threat for the Beavers this fall as he takes on a larger role in the offense.
“Luke has had a great camp. He did some great things in the scrimmage and made some plays. I’m excited about him — I think there’s a lot of things that we can do with him,” Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Wednesday. “He might have to fill a little bit of a void of Isaiah Hodgins at times if we’re looking for a bigger body to spread out.”
Replacing the production of Hodgins won’t be easy. At 6-foot-4 with an incredible catch radius, Hodgins was a nightmare in the red zone for opposing defenses and pulled down 13 touchdown grabs in 2019. While it wouldn’t be realistic to expect any one player to fill that void outright, Musgrave has turned heads during fall camp and could go a long way in helping. Lindgren, coach Jonathan Smith and safety David Morris have all commented on his improved physicality and ability to get open.
Support Local Journalism
At 6-foot-6, 252 pounds, Musgrave is deceptively quick, but not just as a straight-line sprinter. He was a standout lacrosse player and alpine ski racer in high school, and his ability to run precise routes make him a handful in single coverage.
“Luke, I think his speed and his ability to run by some guys,” Lindgren said. “He can stretch the field vertically. He’s getting better at feeling soft spots in zone coverages and kind of understanding where he needs to get.”
As a true freshman, Musgrave played in all 12 games and made one start. But there were times, Lindgren said, that his flaws off the ball made it difficult to keep him on the field in certain situations. He is still nowhere near starter Teagan Quitoriano in the blocking game — Lindgren considers Quitoriano to be an elite run blocker.
But Musgrave is much improved in that aspect so far in fall camp, and his ability to stay on the field could create some interesting two-tight end sets for Lindgren.
“I think (tight end coach Brian Wozniak) and I were talking about it the other day; last year, as a young guy, Luke was kind of a liability a little bit in the run game at times and we did not necessarily always want to put him at the point of attack,” Lindgren said. “We’ve challenged him to do some of that this camp, and he’s grown as a blocker. We feel pretty comfortable about him as a blocker now.”
Musgrave said the playing time he got as a freshman last season was extremely valuable for helping him quickly acclimate to the speed of college football — especially his work on special teams. Now, he is seeing quick improvements and believes his blocking has come a long way since last year.
“Teagan’s an all-around great tight end — he’s an amazing blocker. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to be that good at blocking,” Musgrave said. “But I think my style of play — I tend to like to run routes more. But I’m getting better at blocking. That’s the aspect of my game that’s come the furthest since I got here.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!