Luke Musgrave could emerge as the receiving threat Oregon State needs this fall

During the opening drive of Oregon State’s scrimmage last Saturday, Luke Musgrave burst off the line of scrimmage and sprinted into open space, away from a pair of defenders.

Musgrave took off down the left sideline and soared for an acrobatic 24-yard catch, landing just short of the goal line as linebacker Doug Taumoelau watched helplessly.

It was an impressive feat of athleticism from Musgrave, and a clear example of what Oregon State hopes he can consistently provide this year. Because for as loaded as the Beavers are at the wideout position, they are noticeably short of big, possession-type receivers.

The answer to that problem might be Musgrave, a true sophomore tight end who could be a breakout deep threat for the Beavers this fall as he takes on a larger role in the offense.

“Luke has had a great camp. He did some great things in the scrimmage and made some plays. I’m excited about him — I think there’s a lot of things that we can do with him,” Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Wednesday. “He might have to fill a little bit of a void of Isaiah Hodgins at times if we’re looking for a bigger body to spread out.”