Oregon got out of Friday’s Civil War game with the win but suffered a string of injuries, most notably the one to quarterback Justin Herbert.
The junior was sacked for a 9-yard loss by Oregon State’s Shemar Smith and Doug Taumoelau on a third down late in the second quarter of the Ducks’ 55-15 win at Reser Stadium.
Herbert, a projected high pick in next spring’s NFL draft if he decides to leave school, left the game and didn’t return.
Reserve quarterback Tyler Shough made two handoffs on the Ducks’ next drive to end the half, and teammate Braxton Burmeister played the second half.
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said after the game that he wasn’t certain of the extent of Herbert’s injury. Though he added that an X-ray had been done and an MRI in Eugene was planned.
“We won’t know until we get back and run some tests on him,” the coach said. “It didn’t seem like he took that big of a shot, but we knew we had to keep him out and check on him a little more extensively.”
When asked if he expects Herbert to play in a bowl game if healthy, Cristobal said, “I don’t see why not.”
Oregon also lost senior running back Tony Brooks-James on the opening kickoff of the second half. He left the field on crutches. Darian Felix and Cyrus Habibi-Likio were already out with injuries suffered in previous weeks, leaving freshmen Travis Dye and CJ Verdell as the only scholarship running backs available.
Oregon defensive end Jalen Jelks, who led Pac-12 defensive linemen this season with 54 tackles coming into the game, didn’t play after suffering an injury last week against Arizona State.
In addition, Ducks Oregon junior receiver Dillon Mitchell didn’t play in the first quarter after missing a team meeting earlier in the week.
Mitchell is closing in on Oregon’s single-season records for receiving yards and receptions. He played sparingly in the last three quarters based on what Cristobal called “personnel grouping” situations.
Jefferson extends mark
Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson advanced his own single-season school record for true freshman rushing.
Jefferson ran for 64 yards on 21 carries to finish the season at 1,380 yards. He broke the previous record — Jacquizz Rodgers’ 1,253 yards in 2008 — in last week’s game at Washington.
Getting to the QB
The Oregon State defense finished the season with its best two-game stretch in the sack category.
The Beavers had two against Oregon after recording three in last week’s defeat at Washington. They had 15 for the season.
Senior day
OSU honored its 13 seniors before the game.
Senior receiver Timmy Hernandez went out on a high note, catching six balls for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Senior defensive tack Elu Aydon had eight tackles.
Not so fast
Oregon State’s penchant for trick plays to produce offense backfired on the Beavers and led to a short field and eventual touchdown for the Ducks in the third quarter.
With the ball at its own 49 after an Oregon pass-interference penalty, OSU attempted a double-reverse to get the ball back to quarterback Jake Luton for a pass.
Luton was hit just as Champ Flemings pitched him the ball. Oregon’s Gus Cumberlander scrambled and recovered the fumble at the OSU 23.
Four plays later, on a fourth-and-1 play, Verdell scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 14-yard run for a 34-9 lead.
Series history
Friday’s game was the 122nd in the Civil War football series, which dates to 1894.
Oregon leads the all-time series 65-47-10. The Ducks have won 10 of the last 11 games and is 33-10-1 against the Beavers since 1975.