CJ Verdell said he doesn’t think about statistics and the numbers he puts up.
He scored five touchdowns Friday, but that didn’t stick with him much. He credits the success to his team’s execution of the game plan.
The running of Verdell and fellow freshman running back Travis Dye was the key to Oregon jumping out fast Friday and pulling away for a 55-15 win against Oregon State in the 122nd Civil War football game at Reser Stadium.
“I just go out and try to play the game like it’s my last,” said Verdell, a redshirt freshman who had 187 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. “I guess it’s a big game for me, but I’ve always got room to improve.”
Dye, a true freshman, added 199 yards rushing and two scores.
Their ability to run the ball through big holes helped the Ducks (8-4) to a 21-0 lead in less than 19 minutes of game time. Then the defense got involved, forcing four turnovers by Oregon State (2-10) to keep the home team from getting any closer than 18.
Oregon rushed for 392 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt.
Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal was asked afterward if Verdell’s five touchdowns make him a Civil War legend.
“That’s a big word, legend. He just keeps getting better and better. Legendary status? I don’t know. He’s a freshman, so I don’t know if I’m ready to ordain him yet because he’s a freshman,” Cristobal said, noting the length of the series. “Him and Travis, they had some open holes but they ran hard. They broke tackles, they broke arm tackles, they created some stuff.”
The Ducks plowed through the Beavers defense on their first drive.
Dye ran for 17, 10, 9 and 4 yards on consecutive plays before Verdell rushed for 6 more and caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert.
Oregon State forced an Oregon punt on the Ducks’ next possession, but a 37-yard Beavers punt set up the visitors with a short field.
Verdell started the drive like Dye did previously, gashing the Beavers with huge run plays.
Verdell went for 17 and 6, then 8 more after an incomplete pass to reach the OSU 25. The redshirt freshman found running room for another 8-yard gain, 16 more as he fell just short of the goal line and plunged it in for a 14-0 lead.
The Beavers found some offensive traction, behind Jermar Jefferson’s running and two 15-yard penalties on the Ducks. But Jordan Choukair missed a 40-yard field goal, and OSU was quickly back on its heels with the defense on the field.
A 34-yard pass from Herbert to Jacob Breeland that got the ball to the Beavers 6 was the backbreaker on the next drive. Dye ran for 5 and Verdell finished it on the ground from there.
Oregon State showed some life on its ensuing drive after a 54-yard Champ Flemings kickoff return started the Beavers at the Oregon 46.
A Trevon Bradford reverse for 15 yards and a 24-yard pass from Jake Luton to Isaiah Hodgins later in the drive were the sparks that got the ball to the 3.
Jefferson was stopped for no gain before reserve quarterback Jack Colletto’s jump pass was tipped by Troy Dye — Travis’ older brother — and intercepted by Nick Pickett in the front of the end zone for a touchback.
Oregon, motivated by three straight Pac-12 road losses, led 21-3 at halftime and 28-3 early in the third quarter. In those three games, the Ducks trailed by double digits in the first half.
“We wanted to start fast and we started fast,” Cristobal said. “The momentum kept building and we ended up playing more of a complete game, more our style of football.”
Travis Dye said he and Verdell wanted to be a “spark plug” running the ball.
Given the rain forecast for Friday, Oregon’s coaching staff let the team know that running the ball would be a significant key to victory.
“We knew that if don’t start fast there’s a chance that we could lose,” Dye said. “We’re not a catching-up type of team. We’re a start-fast type of team, and we needed to start fast this game.”