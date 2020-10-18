2000 flashback: The buzz about the Beavers

As Beaver fans opened blurry eyes on Saturday morning, they were greeted with a day made in football heaven.
Clear skies, crisp air and brilliant fall colors provided the perfect backdrop Oct. 14, as people across the city prepared for the big game against Stanford.
It was a great day to be in Corvallis.
From dawn to well past dusk, they spent the day preparing for, savoring and celebrating the phenomenon of Beaver football. Support for the team has grown exponentially with each win this season, support that pumps millions into the local economy. When OSU is winning, Corvallis prospers.
Few people know that as well as Lorie Brown. She's called Corvallis home for nine years and collects cans and bottles from game-day festivities outside Gate 14 at the stadium.
"I'm glad they're winning," Brown said. "The last three games I've averaged $80. There's a lot more partying on the winning days."
Reser has sold out in four of the last eight games, and there's hardly enough elbow room in the stands to spell out "OSU" during the fight song. Orange is in, and a new generation of Beaver fans don't know what it's like to lose.
It wasn't so long ago fans suffering through three decades of miserable football got excited about a first down. Now, they cheer as the team tears down the field for a touchdown or when the defense's men of iron make a goal-line stop.
When a sportswriter's mistake won OSU a vote in the Top 25, it was a national joke. This year, Oregon State broke into the Top 25 by pummeling opponents.
Some credit the team's success to second-year head coach Dennis Erickson. Others said the rise to glory started with former coach Mike Riley. Many point to university President Paul Risser and Athletic Department Director Mitch Barnhart for their support of the program.
Kyle Swank, 10, of Philomath, thought the secret is simpler: tailback Ken Simonton. He usually runs for at least 100 yards a game.
"I want to be just like him," Kyle, who went to the Stanford game with the Philomath Youth Activities Club, said.
People may not agree on how or why the team wins, but most folks in town seem happy to be caught up in Beaver fever.
8 a.m. Gorilla Grams
Above Valerie Brannen's head a hundred black and orange balloons hovered like small airborne tigers clutching the ceiling. As she stood before the helium tank she smiled up at her new creations.
Brannen's enthusiasm for her hometown team made her seem to float higher than the helium balloons she's known for. The owner of Gorilla Grams Greetings, Brannen is responsible for many of the colorful balloon arrangements appearing around Corvallis on game days.
She has a special arrangement with the Downtown Corvallis Association to decorate the front of 41 downtown businesses with black and orange balloons for special events, such as Dad's Weekend. That meant a huge effort on the part of Brannen and her partner, Edmund Coomes. Since the special events must be balanced with normal deliveries, it takes a lot of preparation.
"Preplanning is the key," she said as she swiftly made a balloon bouquet with a flick of her wrist and a twist of ribbon. It's also important to have volunteer support. On this busy Saturday morning, she enlisted help from some Oregon State students to distribute the balloons around town.
Brannen only charges the DCA for supplies, not for time.
"This isn't for us," she said. "This is for the spirit of OSU."
Having a winning team is a real thrill for Brannen, who said the atmosphere of the city has changed.
"It's like the anticipation of Christmas," she said, beaming. "Everybody wants to be the hometown for a winning team."
Coomes attended OSU more than 30 years ago, during another winning streak.
"I was here when they went to the Rose Bowl," Coomes recalled. He and Brannen have season tickets, and they relish the spirit that has filled Corvallis these days.
"It can't but help the city," he said. "The restaurants last night were packed."
Coomes paused in his praise of the Beavers to help OSU senior and volunteer Patrick Irvin learn to tie balloons together with a special knot. Irvin, who works for the athletic department, helps with a number of activities during game days, including parking, putting up tables and barricades, and directing traffic. He's seen a change in student attitudes on campus.
"When we're losing, nobody cares," he said.
Meanwhile, fellow volunteers filtered in and out of the small room to catch handfuls of ribbon and cart clusters of balloons to the truck outside. When one bouquet escaped and got caught in a nearby tree, a volunteer rushed to fetch a hook and drag it back to earth.
The balloons soon swayed in the wind, tied to parking meters across the city, to cheerfully announce that spirit had come back to Corvallis.
10:30 a.m. Campus Connection
Ron Thiesen makes a living selling OSU gear at his store, Campus Connection, off Monroe Avenue. He's been at it 15 years.
During Dad's Weekend, students and fans swarmed the store to purchase piles of T-shirts prior to the game.
"It's been this way since 8:30," Thiesen said. "I think more than anything, people are excited about the team. Our biggest thrill is people wanting to wear orange."
Just a few years ago, Thiesen said he couldn't give away an orange T-shirt. He sold more than 500 in one week this fall. The team has always had its loyal supporters, but he's seen more people take an interest now that the Beavers have begun to blow-out opponents.
Thiesen said he's glad the university has given people a reason to show team spirit.
"We've had a long wait, but it's been worth it," Thiesen said. "There could always be more spirit. I'd like to see this whole town orange."
One of the hottest selling items has been what he calls a "smack" shirt, a take on the popular 7-Up advertisement that takes a playful jab at in-state rival University of Oregon.
The front of the shirt reads "Hey Oregon." The back says, "Up Yours."
Campus Connection brought in 144 of the shirts to see how they'd sell. They sold out in just a few days.
OSU students Roxanne Smith and Valerie Hurst of Hillsboro brought their dad, Terry Hurst, to Campus Connection before the Stanford game. The sisters said he needed more ammunition to fuel the competitiveness between Duck and Beaver fans at his office in Portland.
"There's always been Duck rivalry," Terry Hurst said. "But we're all supportive of Oregon schools. It's just great that Oregon State looks to be a contender. This is going to be one great Civil War game."
Noon I-5/Oregon Highway 34 interchange
The weekend traffic on southbound Interstate 5 started to thicken by lunchtime on game day. At the Chevron station on the west side of the freeway, Dick Russell of Portland stopped to get snacks and fuel up on his way to Corvallis. A small orange OSU windsock hung from his car, and he wore a sweatshirt from his alma mater.
Russell graduated from Oregon State in 1968 and has been a season-ticket holder for 22 years.
The 2000 football team is reminiscent of the squad that knocked off ranked teams and went to the Rose Bowl in 1967 when he was at school, Russell said.
"The upswing is great," he said. "It's easier to get people to go to the game with you."
As traffic on Highway 34 moved west, about one in 11 cars showed a sign backing Oregon State, including car flags, plush Beavers on the dashboard, antenna windsocks and magnetic door stickers.
Inside the A&W, things are quiet, although workers say game days usually draw huge crowds around 2 and 9 p.m., when drivers head in and out of town and stop for a quick float and fries. At noon, though, the restaurant and nearby snack shop have only a smattering of customers, not nearly the rush workers were expecting.
"It's kind of creepy," a clerk said, as she looked with wide eyes around the restaurant.
The lull gave everyone time to wipe down counters and restock supplies before the real rush began, and sporting orange and black uniforms didn't hurt the Beaver spirit for employees and customers alike.
1 p.m., Pregame
Officials with the Corvallis Convention & Visitors' Bureau estimated home football games bring in more than $4 million each weekend, including ticket sales, with a local economic impact of about $1.5 million per game. That's up from spending in the early '90s, when games brought in about $700,000 for local businesses.
Many more people have attended games since the team started winning. The Oct. 9, 1999, Pac-10 home opener against Washington was the first non-Civil War sellout since 1984 for OSU. When the Beavers played Stanford last weekend, 34,777 people came to watch the team - the fourth straight home-game sellout.
John Hope-Johnstone, director of Corvallis Convention and Visitors' Bureau, said sellout crowds at Reser bring more people and money to the community.
"From a tourism point of view, not only does the stadium fill up, people coming from farther away are far more likely to fill up motel and hotel rooms," Hope-Johnstone said.
In years when the Beavers didn't win, the occupancy rate for hotels on home-game weekends was between 70 and 80 percent capacity.
"Last weekend, we sold out all Corvallis hotels, most of Albany and a chunk of Eugene," Hope-Johnstone said. "When the momentum gets going, and we equate the fact that enrollment is up significantly, this all means a lot more visitation."
"When I first arrived here, I told President Risser that OSU is about as close to my Disneyland as I could get - he chuckled at that," Hope-Johnstone added.
If OSU keeps winning, fans will continue to spend money, but there would be a plateau, he said.
"I think the peak is most likely dictated by the size of Reser Stadium," Hope-Johnstone said. "Obviously, a sellout is a sellout, and the spin-off and ancillary things that really get a university humming spill all the way through to the other sports, and you just see a whole tidal wave.
"Is there more to see? I think yes, there is. It's a great time to be in Corvallis."
Kickoff for most home games was moved back to 3:30 p.m. last season, and fans have more time to spend money in town before the game. Many people also come to the stadium early to participate in Fan Fare activities, such as the giant, inflatable playroom for kids or the Tailgater gathering at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center.
3:30 Game time
As the clock on the scoreboard wound down to kickoff, barbecues and get-togethers in parking lots near the stadium began to end. People packed up their packages of potato chips and grabbed foam hands with the index finger lifted to proclaim "OSU is No. 1." With black and orange seat cushions in hand and expectations high, they headed for Reser Stadium like pilgrims to a shrine.
People remained in good spirits in spite of a 3-0 Cardinal lead after the first quarter. Few complained about the goose egg on the scoreboard. Instead, they sang along with the Beavers' fight song and clapped and danced when the marching band played.
Soon, Patrick McCall gave the Beavers a 7-3 lead with a 10-yard scramble for a touchdown, and most of the 35,000 people jumped to their feet to cheer. Then T.J. Houshmandzadeh had a 76-yard score to give the Beavers a double-digit lead. For more than 2 hours, the Beavers continued to dominate the Stanford team and went on to win by the largest margin - 38-6 - in more than 30 years over the Cardinal.
Dave Bronson of Portland bought a season ticket through the Internet and drove down for the game against Stanford.
A few years ago, fans could walk up to the ticket booth, get a good seat and even sneak in a six-pack, he said. Admission this year was more expensive, but with the exception of the Civil War game, most people said they didn't have trouble getting tickets.
"It's good to see them win," Bronson said, on his way out of the stadium with two minutes to go. In spite of the lopsided score, very few people left early.
6:47 p.m. Post-game wrap-up
Laura Klink and Sami Keim, both 10, were among the hundreds of fans to flood the field at the end of the game. The Corvallis fifth-graders brought along a football to toss and took turns lobbing passes to each other while they waited for the team.
Laura wore a Santa Claus-style cap in Oregon State colors. She borrowed it from her dad. The girls said they grew up in families who've long supported the Beavers.
"We like to go to all the games," Sami said. "It's better to be here because then you can say I was there when they beat Stanford."
Her Beavers dominated the Cardinal so thoroughly that she took pity on the other team.
"I feel sorry for them," said Sami.
Others weren't as sympathetic.
Royal Willard, Tim Murphy and Dave Cook attended Oregon State during the '90s. As they walked along Western Boulevard after the game, they planned how they would celebrate the victory. Many students have only seen the Beavers as a winning program, but it wasn't the case when they were at Oregon State.
"We saw a lot of losing seasons," Willard said, "but we still went to all the games."
Willard said it was a "disgrace" for anyone not to be on their feet and shouting in Reser Stadium when the Beavers were winning.
Just a few blocks away, John and Lorene Tindall of Salem hosted a tailgater party with family and friends.
John Tindall, who graduated from OSU in 1958, has brought his family to games for more than 30 years. Oct. 14 happened to be his 69th birthday, and he said he couldn't have had a better present than watching his team win. After the game, they gathered under the awning of the camper and sat around a portable fireplace to reminisce on the day's events and watch the Oregon game on a small television.
"It was brilliant," he said. "They were very good today."
His daughter-in-law, Janet Tindall, said she knew what she was getting into when she married into a Beaver family. She's adapted and now wears black pants, an Oregon State jacket and orange socks to the games.
Across town at Woodstock's Pizza, staff had a hard time keeping up with the post-game rush. At 8:30 p.m., the line to order pies stretched back to the entryway of the restaurant on Kings Boulevard.
Owner Carol Lee said she brought in extra help on game days to keep up with a 25 to 30 percent more customers. By 10 p.m., the rush has slowed enough for her to return to the bar, Suds, to enjoy a glass of wine.
Her staff talked about the game and what it meant to have a winning team. That day they saw something they never would have believed possible: a successful wave at Reser Stadium.
They marveled at how Benny Beaver didn't get dropped when he crowd-surfed through the student section and how many times the orange swell of uplifted hands passed through the stands in the final minutes of the game.
"Nobody used to wear orange," said Suds bartender Mark Martin. "Now, everywhere you look it's orange."
