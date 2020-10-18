2000 flashback: The buzz about the Beavers

"Last weekend, we sold out all Corvallis hotels, most of Albany and a chunk of Eugene," Hope-Johnstone said. "When the momentum gets going, and we equate the fact that enrollment is up significantly, this all means a lot more visitation."

"When I first arrived here, I told President Risser that OSU is about as close to my Disneyland as I could get - he chuckled at that," Hope-Johnstone added.

If OSU keeps winning, fans will continue to spend money, but there would be a plateau, he said.

"I think the peak is most likely dictated by the size of Reser Stadium," Hope-Johnstone said. "Obviously, a sellout is a sellout, and the spin-off and ancillary things that really get a university humming spill all the way through to the other sports, and you just see a whole tidal wave.

"Is there more to see? I think yes, there is. It's a great time to be in Corvallis."

Kickoff for most home games was moved back to 3:30 p.m. last season, and fans have more time to spend money in town before the game. Many people also come to the stadium early to participate in Fan Fare activities, such as the giant, inflatable playroom for kids or the Tailgater gathering at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center.

