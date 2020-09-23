2000 flashback: OSU wins decisively against San Diego State

The defense was quick to match the offense on the Aztecs' next possession. After Ned was brought down for a two-yard loss, linebacker Richard Seigler charged in on Sherriff and pulled him down for a eight-yard sack to the San Diego State five. Ned took the handoff on third-and-long but defensive end DeLawrence Grant slammed into him and stripped the ball away. The ball bounced into the end zone where linebacker Nick Barnett covered it for a 14-3 lead.

"Nick is a go-getter, you know," Seigler said. "He (saw) the ball on the ground, jumped on it in the end zone. It was a great effort.

"The defense always comes out on fire. It's a race to the ball and we knew that sooner or later our offense was going to get it together, start moving the ball and put points on the board."

After Seigler's second sack of the game snuffed another SDSU drive late in the half, Houshmandzadeh caught the punt, dodged one tackler, slipped to the outside and then raced back to the middle before being knocked down 48 yards later at the Aztecs' 20. Three straight runs by Simonton and it was 21-3.

Siegler got the Beavers off to a quick start in the second half by intercepting a Sheriff pass and returning it one yard to the Aztecs' 23 after pressure by defensive end LaDairis Jackson. Simonton had his second one-yard score after two 11-yard runs.

Patrick McCall capped the scoring on the next possession after Carroll broke on a pass, made the pick but fell to the turf despite a clear field to the end zone.

Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.

