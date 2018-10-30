Senior Juliana Mount of the Oregon State cross-country team became the first in program history to be an all-Pac-12 selection.
The all-conference selections are determined by the athletes' finish at the Pac-12 Championships which were held last week at the Stanford Golf Course. Mount had her highest finish in her Oregon State career by placing 14th and earning a second team all-conference designation.
“She definitely earned it, it was a tough course and a warm day,” OSU coach Louie Quintana said. “It is a big honor, and for JJ [Mount] it is another stepping stone in her belief that she can run with the elite, and the Pac-12 is certainly one of those conferences that are elite as they come.”
OSU managed a sixth-place finish with 173 teams points, the team’s lowest point total at the event in school history.
“For her to be considered an all-conference runner tells me that she is really on that path to having an opportunity in two weeks to lead our team to the NCAA meet,” Quintana said.
Mount is a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection and ran to a NCAA All-West Region honor at the NCAA regional meet last season.