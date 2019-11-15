The Oregon State women's cross-country team came up short in its quest to qualify for the national meet at the NCAA West Regional in Colfax, Washington on Friday.
The Beavers finish the women's race in seventh place with a team score of 248 points. Redshirt junior Lexi Reed once again paced the Beavers by finishing in 28th place with a time of 20:37.1. Reed finished just three spots shy of earning all-region honors and improved 17 spots from last year's race.
"I'm so proud of the women," OSU coach Louie Quintana said. "The Pac-12 and West Region is very tough and we have battled well all season. We must remember our youth and that these women are pioneers at OSU. We were good today and left it all out there and that's all I could ever ask for."