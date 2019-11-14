{{featured_button_text}}
The Oregon State women's cross country team finished seventh at the PAC-12 meet.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

The Oregon State women's cross-country team is looking to qualify for the national meet at the NCAA West Regional in Colfax, Washington on Friday.

The women's 6K race is set for 11:30 a.m.

The entire NCAA field including the at-large selections will be announced on Saturday and the championship meet is November 23rd.

"It's the biggest meet of the year for us," OSU coach Louie Quintana said. "We're treating this meet like the NCAA championships since a lot of things are out of our control. What we can control is executing our race plan, going out and competing really hard and putting ourselves in a good position to be as competitive as we possibly can."

