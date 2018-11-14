The Oregon State cross country team will compete in the NCAA Cross Country Championships for the first time in school history.
Hosted by the University of Wisconsin, the event will be held at the Zimmer Cross Country Course, a course the Beavers have run already this season. The women's 6,000-meter race begins first at 8:45 a.m. PT, with the men's 10,000-meter race to follow. You can tune into the action via the live stream or live results.
The Beavers are coming off a record-setting performance at the NCAA West Regional Championships last week in Sacramento. OSU managed its highest finish and lowest point total in school history, placing sixth with 196 team points.
OSU comes out of the deepest region in all of the country. Six teams were selected from the West Region, with five Pac-12 schools being selected to the championships in Wisconsin; Oregon State, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Stanford.
The Beavers are taking their same contingent from the regional meet last week: Juliana Mount, Haley Wolf, Mari Friedman, Lexi Reed, Audrey Lookner, Grace Fetherstonhaugh, Brigette Takeuchi and alternate Alyssa Foote.