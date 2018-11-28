SAN FRANCISCO — Seven members of the 2018 Oregon State cross country team garnered Pacific-12 Conference All-Academic honors as announced by Commissioner Larry Scott on Wednesday.
Senior Juliana Mount was named to the first-team for the second consecutive season, and the second time in her career. The San Jose, Calif. native is majoring in Speech Communication at Oregon State earned the first All-Conference honor in Oregon State history this season.
Redshirt sophomore Lexi Reed was named to the Second Team for the first time in her career. Reed had a standout season after missing last year due to injury. She won the season opener at the Viking Rust Buster and helped the Beavers to another win at the Bronco Invitational. Reed is a Nutrition major at Oregon State.
To be eligible for all-academic honors a student-athlete must maintain a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be either a starter or a significant contributor.
Five Beavers were named Honorable Mention: Batya Beard (redshirt freshman), Sara Christianson (redshirt sophomore), Rebecca Ledsham (sophomore), Audrey Lookner (sophomore) and Brigette Takeuchi (sophomore).
OSU women's soccer
The Oregon State women's soccer team had 11 players earn Pac-12 All-Academic honors, the conference office announced Wednesday.
Senior Kate Evans (psychology) and redshirt freshman Mylene Gorzynski (biochemistry and molecular biology) both earned first-team recognition. Evans was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team earlier this year, after seeing time in 20 games over the course of the past two seasons as a Beaver.
Gorzynski notched her first academic honor in her first year eligible for the award. She played a season-high 84 minutes against California this season to help the Beavers net a 2-1 victory.
Senior Allison Pantuso (psychology) earned second-team recognition. Pantuso has been a staple in the OSU lineup with 74 career appearances and scoring three goals for the Beavers.
Kaillen Fried (accounting), Lindsay LaMont (nutrition), Toni Malone (psychology), Shea O'Connor (kinesiology), Diana Santiago (ethnic studies and sociology), Emery Wallerich (digital communication arts), McKenzie Weinert (digital communications arts) and Jessi Witherington (pre-therapy kinesiology) all earned All-Academic Honorable Mention.