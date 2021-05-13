Sydney Wiese traded to Mystics

Sydney Wiese is going from the West Coast to the East Coast after the Washington Mystics announced Thursday they have acquired the former Oregon State guard from the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for a future second-round draft pick.

“Sydney is a veteran guard with a winning background at every level. She can play three positions and perfectly fits our style of play,” Mystics General Manager and coach Mike Thibault said. “She had an excellent season with Los Angeles last year and we are looking forward to her bringing veteran experience to the Mystics.”

Wiese, a first-round draft pick by the Sparks in 2017, spent her first four years with Sparks and has career averages of 3.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 90 career games, including 31 starts.

She averaged a career-high 6.8 points and 1.2 assists while shooting a career-best 50.5% from the field and 47.2% from three-point range, which ranked fourth-best in three-point percentage, during the 2020 WNBA season.

Wiese appeared in one preseason game for the Sparks this season, scoring five points, dishing out two assists and grabbing one rebound in 17 minutes.