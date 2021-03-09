Pac-12 men's basketball tournament preview: Teams chasing the trophy for different reasons

If you’re one of the top three seeds in the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas, this week’s action provides nothing more than bragging rights and some more floor time to get ready for the NCAA tournament.
If you’re UCLA, you enter T-Mobile Arena not exactly riding high and might feel better about your chances of being included in March Madness with another win or two.
For Oregon State and everyone else, it’s your opportunity to make a wild run through the tournament and steal the conference’s automatic berth.
UCLA, having lost three straight to end the regular season, is trending in the wrong direction. The Bruins are 41st (as of Tuesday) in the NCAA NET rankings, a tool used to fill out the bracket. UCLA is a combined 5-8 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games and has just one Power 5 win (Colorado) against teams likely to be in the NCAA tournament.
A loss to Oregon State (106 NET) wouldn’t help.
The tournament begins with three first-round games Wednesday. Quarterfinals will be held Thursday, semifinals Friday and the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
For other dates and times and how to view the games, go to pac-12.com.
Here’s a look at the matchups for the first two days of the tournament.
FIRST-ROUND GAMES
Wednesday
(8) Arizona State vs. (9) Washington State
Records: Arizona State 10-13, 7-10 Pac-12; Washington State 14-12, 7-12
Head to head: Sun Devils 77-74 home win
These teams were supposed to play a second game in three days on March 1 in Tempe, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 problems in the WSU program. After last Saturday’s 98-59 loss at Utah, it looked like the Sun Devils’ season might already be over. But the tournament’s first game might be one of its best ones.
(7) Utah vs. (10) Washington
Records: Utah 11-12, 8-11; Washington 5-20, 4-16
Head to head: Utes 76-62 home win; Huskies 83-79 home win
The Utes finished 2-5 after wins against Colorado, Arizona and California, but one of those last victories came versus USC. Like Utah, the Huskies shown an ability to compete with the best teams and at other times no-show.
(6) Stanford vs. (11) California
Records: Stanford 14-12, 10-10; California 8-19, 3-17
Head to head: Cardinal 70-55 road win, 76-70 home win
The Cardinal with Oscar da Silva is a completely different team than without its all-conference forward. Stanford coach Jerod Haase says he’s day to day going into the tournament. The Golden Bears have been competitive enough to pull an upset either way.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday
(1) Oregon vs. Arizona State-Washington State winner
Oregon record: 19-5, 14-4
Head to head: Washington State 74-71 win at Oregon; Oregon 75-64 win at Arizona State
The Ducks have won 10 of 11 and have shot better than 52% in three of the last four, including 51.9% on 3s in that stretch. But the Cougars, who got a win in Eugene after Oregon was back at full strength, could provide some problems.
(4) UCLA vs. (5) Oregon State
Records: UCLA 17-8, 13-6; Oregon State 14-12, 10-10
Head to head: UCLA 57-52 home win
The Beavers won four of five (taking three on the road) to reach the quarterfinals for the third straight year. They gave the Bruins a good battle at Pauley, and five weeks later Wayne Tinkle is still salty that UCLA had 23 free-throw attempts to his team’s seven. OSU tries to get to the semis for the first time since 2012.
(2) USC vs. Utah-Washington winner
USC record: 21-6, 15-5
Head to head: USC 64-46 home win vs. Utah; Utah 71-61 home win vs. USC; USC 95-68 home win vs. Washington, 69-54 win at Washington
Tahj Eaddy’s last-second 3-pointer against the Bruins gave the No. 24 Trojans a second straight win after they lost three of four. Utah would carry confidence into a rematch, having beat USC on Feb. 27 in Salt Lake City.
(3) Colorado vs. Stanford-California winner
Colorado record: 20-7, 14-6
Head to head: Colorado 77-64 home win vs. Stanford, 69-51 win at Stanford; Colorado 89-60 home win vs. California; California 71-62 home win vs. Colorado
The 23rd-ranked Buffaloes have seven wins against the top six teams in the Pac-12 standings (the first five seeds plus Arizona), including a sweep of USC, both by double digits. That’s two more victories than anybody else. Expect Colorado to roll into the semifinals.
