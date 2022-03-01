Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Lots of question to be answered in final week

Just a few games remain in the Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season, but there’s still a lot to be decided.

Who gets the final first-round bye for next week’s conference tournament in Las Vegas? Is it Oregon or Colorado, or maybe one of the Washington schools? Which L.A. school earns the second seed?

Then, when the teams get to Vegas, is there a team that has a 2021 Oregon State-type run in it? Or, will there be a squad with a run good enough to find its way in the NCAA tournament field?

Plenty of questions to be answered. Here are my final Pac-12 power rankings of the season.

1. ARIZONA 25-3, 15-2 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)

Last week: 97-77 win at Utah; 79-63 loss at Colorado; at USC, Tuesday (late)

This week: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; home vs. California, Saturday

A little trip-up in Boulder ended a nine-game winning streak but didn’t cost the second-ranked Wildcats their national ranking. Better a loss now than three weeks down the road.

2. USC 25-4, 14-4 (3)

Last week: 94-91 2OT win at Oregon State; 70-69 win at Oregon; home vs. Arizona, Tuesday (late)

This week: At UCLA, Saturday

The 16th-ranked Trojans continue their stretch of playing close games, no matter the opponent. That could come back to bite them next week or the week after.

3. UCLA 22-6, 14-5 (2)

Last week: 68-63 loss at Oregon; 94-55 win at Oregon State; 77-66 win at Washington

This week: Home vs. USC, Saturday

The 17th-ranked Bruins just don’t quite have the same spark without leading scorer Johnny Juzang (ankle). That hasn’t mattered against overmatched opponents, but it could Saturday at Pauley Pavilion if Juzang isn’t close to 100%.

4. OREGON 18-11, 11-7 (5)

Last week: 68-63 home win vs. UCLA; 70-69 home loss to USC

This week: At Washington, Thursday; at Washington State, Saturday

The Ducks probably have more to play for than anybody in the conference, starting with trying to secure that Pac-12 No. 4 seed. If they get past the Huskies and Cougars, then they can think about attempting to stay on the NCAA bubble.

5. ARIZONA STATE 12-16, 8-10 (6)

Last week: 82-65 win at Colorado; 63-61 win at Utah

This week: Home vs. California, Thursday; home vs. Stanford, Saturday

Five wins in six games has to have this team wondering where it would be had the Sun Devils not started 2-7 in conference play. ASU has wins against UCLA, Oregon (twice) and Colorado but likely won’t make the postseason.

6. COLORADO 19-10, 11-8 (4)

Last week: 82-65 home loss to Arizona State; 79-63 home win vs. Arizona

This week: At Utah, Saturday

Going 6-1 in their last seven, the Buffaloes are another group that might be turning it on too late. Right now, they just don’t have a strong enough argument for March Madness.

7. WASHINGTON 14-14, 9-9 (7)

Last week: 78-70 loss at Washington State; 78-70 home win vs. Washington State; 77-66 home loss to UCLA

This week: Home vs. Oregon, Thursday; home vs. Oregon State, Saturday

The Huskies never put the pieces together this season to challenge the top teams in the conference. On the road, they have wins against the last three teams in the standings and nothing more.

8. WASHINGTON STATE 16-13, 9-9 (9)

Last week: 78-70 home win vs. Washington; 78-70 loss at Washington; 103-97 OT win at Oregon State

This week: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday; home vs. Oregon, Saturday

The Cougars had high hopes at the start but are barely better than average. A top-half Pac-12 finish would be a good accomplishment at this point.

9. CALIFORNIA 12-17, 5-13 (11)

Last week: 53-39 home win vs. Stanford

This week: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday

Embarrassing your rival always makes a down season feel a little brighter. Stanford’s 39 points (while shooting 23.5%) are the fewest allowed by Cal in a conference game since 1985.

10. STANFORD 15-13, 8-10 (8)

Last week: 53-39 loss at California

This week: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Saturday

This might be the end of the road for coach Jerod Haase. Six seasons and not much consistency to show for it, plus a 1-5 mark down the stretch.

11. UTAH 11-18, 4-15 (10)

Last week: 97-77 home loss to Arizona; 63-61 home loss to Arizona State

This week: Home vs. Colorado, Saturday

It’s been a rough go for first-year coach Craig Smith, including four losses by five points or less in the last five weeks. One of those defeats came against Colorado, the Utes’ foe Saturday.

12. OREGON STATE 3-25, 1-17 (12)

Last week: 94-91 2OT home loss to USC; 94-55 home loss to UCLA; 103-97 OT home loss to Washington State

This week: At Washington State, Thursday; at Washington, Saturday

The Beavers led the Cougars by 13 in the second half and were closing in on something to celebrate. But their defense failed them again. Two valiant efforts in the past three games and no reward at the end.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

