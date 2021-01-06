Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: COVID-19 takes toll on conference schedule

COVID-19 has hit the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule in a big way.
The conference enters the second week of the bulk of the Pac-12 schedule with nine games already postponed and in need of rescheduling.
Five of those games were contests added in December as the Pac-12 expanded from an 18-game to a 20-game conference schedule. The remaining four were originally scheduled this week or last week.
The Pac-12 will be hard-pressed to find room to make up all those games with nine weeks left in the regular season. It could require teams to play three or possibly four games in a week and would create extremely difficult travel schedules.
Arizona State and Oregon State, two teams hit by virus outbreaks, are in the biggest bind in that both now have three postponed conference games to reschedule. OSU was able to quickly reschedule Stanford, with the two teams playing Monday at Gill Coliseum.
On the other end of the spectrum, Arizona and California have been fortunate enough to get all of their scheduled Pac-12 games played. Every other teams has one or two postponements still to play.
Here are my weekly power rankings.
1. OREGON 8-1, 3-0 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)
Last week: 82-69 home win vs. California; 73-56 home win Stanford
This week: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday
While others expected to challenge for the conference title are showing cracks, the 17th-ranked Ducks have ran out to eight straight wins, the last four by double digits. Once again, it’s a roster with a lot of new faces that Dana Altman will try to mold into a winner.
2. UCLA 7-2, 3-0 (2)
Last week: 72-70 home win vs. Utah; 65-62 home win vs. Colorado
This week: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday
The Bruins suffered a huge blow when they lost leading scorer Chris Smith to a torn ACL over the weekend. Now they face arguably the toughest conference road trip, assuming ASU can take the floor.
3. ARIZONA 9-1, 3-1 (4)
Last week: 88-74 home win vs. Colorado; 80-53 win at Washington; 86-82 2OT win at Washington State
This week: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Saturday
The Wildcats got a win in Pullman thanks to the Cougars shooting 19 of 37 at the foul line. Bennedict Mathurin is the next in a long line of freshman studs in Tucson.
4. COLORADO 7-3, 1-2 (7)
Last week: 88-74 loss at Arizona; 72-62 win at USC; 65-62 loss at UCLA
This week: Home vs. Oregon, Thursday; home vs. Oregon State, postponed
The Buffaloes have the elements to stay near the top of the conference if they stay healthy. They’ll get a good idea just how close they are to the top Thursday.
5. STANFORD 6-3, 2-1 (3)
Last week: 73-56 loss at Oregon; 81-71 win at Oregon State
This week: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday
The Cardinal are not the same team without senior guard Daejon Davis (leg injury), and then they lost top defender Bryce Wills to injury against Oregon State. But senior forward Oscar da Silva is a top-shelf candidate for conference player of the year.
6. ARIZONA STATE 4-3, 1-0 (5)
Last week: Games at Washington State, Washington postponed
This week: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Saturday
After having their last three games postponed and another canceled, the Sun Devils haven’t played since Dec. 16. ASU has been inconsistent at best when on the floor and doesn’t look like a Pac-12 contender.
7. USC 6-2, 1-1 (6)
Last week: 86-63 home win vs. Santa Clara; 72-62 home loss to Colorado; 64-46 home win vs. Utah
This week: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Saturday
It remains to be seen if the Trojans can finish in the top half of the conference. But Andy Enfield has won 22 or more games in three of the last four seasons.
8. WASHINGTON STATE 8-1, 1-1 (9)
Last week: 86-82 2OT home loss to Arizona
This week: At California, Thursday; at Stanford, Saturday
The short-handed Cougars were a few more made free throws against Arizona from extending a strong start to the season. As senior guard and Portland product Isaac Bonton goes, so goes this team.
9. UTAH 4-3, 1-2 (8)
Last week: 72-70 loss at UCLA; 64-46 loss at USC
This week: Home vs. Oregon State, postponed; home vs. Oregon, Sunday
The Utes showed some potential against the Bruins then fell flat after halftime at USC, shooting 4 of 30. They’ll have a chance at their best win to date on Saturday.
10. OREGON STATE 5-4, 1-2 (10)
Last week: 73-64 home win vs. California; 81-71 home loss to Stanford
This week: Games at Utah and Colorado postponed
Even if everything goes well for the Beavers with their COVID situation, next Thursday’s home game with Arizona is in jeopardy due to quarantine rules. Consistency in execution on both ends has been the biggest hurdle for OSU this season.
11. CALIFORNIA 5-6, 0-4 (11)
Last week: 82-69 loss at Oregon; 73-64 loss at Oregon State
This week: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday
This team without Matt Bradley, who left the OSU game with an ankle injury, will have a hard time winning many Pac-12 games. The second-half results against the Beavers could be this team’s worst-case scenario.
12. WASHINGTON 1-7, 0-3 (12)
Last week: 80-53 home loss to Arizona
This week: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Saturday
There’s nowhere to go but up for the Huskies after shooting 20 of 64 overall and 6 of 31 on 3-pointers on their home floor against Arizona. There’s at least one winnable game within reach this week.