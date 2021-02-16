Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Conference likely to get no more than five NCAA bids

The Pac-12 appears locked in to no more than five entries in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
USC, Oregon, UCLA and Colorado appear to be good bets to play in March Madness. UCLA needs to stop its recent slide and Stanford has some work to do, but when healthy is one of the top teams in the conference.
Of course, Utah or Arizona State or maybe even Oregon State could get hot at the right time and steal the Pac-12’s automatic berth by winning the conference tournament, which could in turn knock out one of the aforementioned teams out of the NCAA bracket.
But that seems unlikely given the inconsistent play of everyone outside the top five.
Three more weeks of the regular season and the Pac-12 tournament remain for everybody to continue making their argument to be included when the bracket is announced March 14.
Here are my weekly power rankings.
1. USC 17-3, 11-2 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)
Last week: 69-54 win at Washington; 76-65 win at Washington State
This week: Home vs. Arizona State, Wednesday; home vs. Arizona, Saturday
The 17th-ranked Trojans, winners of 12 of their last 13, are playing their best heading down the homestretch. A stumble could leave the door open for others to grab the top seed in Las Vegas.
2. OREGON 12-4, 7-3 (7)
Last week: 75-64 win at Arizona State; 63-61 win at Arizona
This week: Home vs. Colorado, Thursday; home vs. Utah, Saturday
Now closer to 100% health, the Ducks are making a push to be included in the NCAA tournament. Two wins this week would be a few more steps in that direction.
3. UCLA 14-5, 10-3 (2)
Last week: 81-73 loss at Washington State; 64-61 win at Washington
This week: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State, Saturday
The Bruins have lost three of five for the first time all year and are in need of a statement win. This week and next (at Utah and Colorado) provide those opportunities.
4. COLORADO 16-6, 10-5 (3)
Last week: 69-51 win at Stanford; 71-62 loss at California
This week: At Oregon, Thursday; at Oregon State, Saturday
With the loss to Cal, the Buffaloes have now dropped four games to teams outside the top five in the Pac-12 standings. But the NCAA NET rankings still like Colorado, ranked 20th there Tuesday.
5. STANFORD 13-8, 9-6 (4)
Last week: 69-51 home loss to Colorado; 73-66 home win vs. Utah
This week: At Washington, Thursday; at Washington State, Saturday; at USC, Monday
Streaky Stanford’s best win is against UCLA. But the Cardinal hasn’t beaten any of the other top teams. Games in Pullman and L.A. two days apart? Good luck.
6. UTAH 9-8, 6-7 (5)
Last week: 76-75 win at California; 73-66 loss at Stanford
This week: At Oregon State, Thursday; at Oregon, Saturday; home vs. Oregon State, Monday
The loss at Stanford, played without point guard Rylan Jones (shoulder), ended a three-game winning streak. The Utes still have time to make a run, but it has to start this week.
7. ARIZONA 14-7, 8-7 (6)
Last week: 70-61 home win vs. Oregon State; 63-61 home loss to Oregon
This week: At UCLA, Thursday; at USC, Saturday
The Wildcats, who have lost three of four, could make some noise this week. But here’s another team that has struggled against the conference’s best teams.
8. ARIZONA STATE 7-9, 4-6 (9)
Last week: 75-64 home loss to Oregon; 75-73 home win vs. Oregon State
This week: At USC, Wednesday; at UCLA, Saturday
It’s been a lost season for the Sun Devils after such high hopes from the outset. This week gives them more chances to show that they have the talent to hang with the Pac-12’s elite.
9. OREGON STATE 10-10, 6-8 (8)
Last week: 70-61 loss at Arizona; 75-73 loss at Arizona State
This week: Home vs. Utah, Thursday; home vs. Colorado, Saturday; at Utah, Monday
Three straight defeats turned five wins in seven games to five losses in seven games. But outside the Arizona blowout, home cooking has been good for the Beavers in conference.
10. WASHINGTON STATE 12-10, 5-10 (10)
Last week: 81-73 home win vs. UCLA; 76-65 home loss to USC; 65-63 home loss to Washington
This week: Home vs. California, Thursday; home vs. Stanford, Saturday
The Cougars looked like they might be headed for a strong finish before Monday’s loss to the Huskies, played without leading scorer Isaac Bonton. The schedule provides WSU an opportunity to get back on track.
11. CALIFORNIA 8-15, 3-13 (11)
Last week: 76-75 home loss to Utah; 71-62 home win vs. Colorado
This week: At Washington State, Thursday; at Washington, Saturday
The Golden Bears have shown this season just how close they are to being a top-half Pac-12 team, but they lose a lot of close ones. They have six conference losses by single digits, five of those in the last eight games.
12. WASHINGTON 4-16, 3-12 (12)
Last week: 69-54 home loss to USC; 64-61 home loss to UCLA; 65-63 win at Washington State
This week: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; home vs. California, Saturday
Marcus Tsohonis came up big (29 points, including the winning basket) Monday with teammate Quade Green out. The Huskies have been blown out a lot but also have five conference losses by single digits, two of those to UCLA.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.