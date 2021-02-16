Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Conference likely to get no more than five NCAA bids

The Pac-12 appears locked in to no more than five entries in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

USC, Oregon, UCLA and Colorado appear to be good bets to play in March Madness. UCLA needs to stop its recent slide and Stanford has some work to do, but when healthy is one of the top teams in the conference.

Of course, Utah or Arizona State or maybe even Oregon State could get hot at the right time and steal the Pac-12’s automatic berth by winning the conference tournament, which could in turn knock out one of the aforementioned teams out of the NCAA bracket.

But that seems unlikely given the inconsistent play of everyone outside the top five.

Three more weeks of the regular season and the Pac-12 tournament remain for everybody to continue making their argument to be included when the bracket is announced March 14.

Here are my weekly power rankings.

1. USC 17-3, 11-2 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)

Last week: 69-54 win at Washington; 76-65 win at Washington State

This week: Home vs. Arizona State, Wednesday; home vs. Arizona, Saturday