Pac-12 men's basketball media day: Beavers look to return to stronger defense

UCLA senior guard Chris Smith saw his team win seven straight games last season before closing the regular season with a loss to rival USC before the pandemic shut down college basketball.

When asked if he feels the Bruins can carry that over to this season, Smith said, “I would say it’s a great chance. All the guys that played major minutes are back. Not only are we here for another season, but we’re here to help all of our newcomers … to get those guys going and hopefully the momentum will keep going.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UCLA has redshirt sophomore Tyger Campbell as a returning starting point guard, a rare occurrence in the program in recent seasons.

Second-year coach Mick Cronin said that’s a big plus.

“It’s very, very hard to have success when you have a new point guard every year,” he said. “Definitely a blanket, so to speak. A little security blanket for the head coach.”

A big piece of the success Arizona State will have this season will likely include senior guard Remy Martin, who declared for the NBA draft but ultimately decided to come back.

Due to the pandemic, Martin says he didn’t get to have the “full experience” in preparing and working out for teams.