Pac-12 men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Arizona

Arizona comes to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a Pac-12 men’s basketball game with Oregon State. Here’s a look at the Wildcats.

Losses at USC (87-73) and UCLA (81-76) last week have Arizona 9-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

The Wildcats lost to Stanford (78-75) in December. Their Pac-12 wins are against Colorado, Washington and Washington State.

Junior guard James Akinjo leads Arizona, averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 assists. He shoots 35.4% overall and on 3-pointers and 76.4% at the free-throw line.

Freshman forward Azuolas Tubelis averages 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds and freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Junior guard Jemarl Baker Jr., the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.0 points per game, was lost for the season to a broken wrist suffered against UCLA.

For the season, the Wildcats shoot 44.3% overall, 35.5 on 3-pointers and 70.1 at the foul lines. Opponents shoot 41.6, 32.0 and 71.7, respectively.