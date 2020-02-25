Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Statements made by title contenders

Arizona State kept its strong late-season push rolling and Stanford revived its hopes of playing in the NCAA tournament for just the second time in the last 12 seasons.
Oregon showed that it’s clearly still in the chase for the regular-season title despite three straight road losses by getting Arizona in overtime in Tucson.
UCLA displayed that it’s ready to make a run at March Madness, while rival USC continues its roller coaster ride through the conference schedule.
Statements were made as Pac-12 men’s basketball heads into the final two weeks before the conference tournament in Las Vegas. The next round of games is sure to include some more as contenders face off in Los Angeles.
Here are my weekly power rankings.
1. ARIZONA STATE 19-8, 10-4 (Last week: 4)
Last week: 77-72 home win vs. Oregon; 74-73 home win vs. Oregon State
This week: At UCLA, Thursday; at USC, Saturday
Make that seven straight wins for the Sun Devils, on their way to a third straight NCAA tournament appearance. They can fortify that spot with a road sweep this week.
2. OREGON 21-7, 10-5 (1)
Last week: 77-72 loss at Arizona State; 73-72 overtime win at Arizona
This week: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday
The 14th-ranked Ducks were close to falling 1½ games behind the Sun Devils. But they got some help from the Wildcats, who shot a combined 5 of 12 from the foul line in the second half and overtime.
3. UCLA 17-11, 10-5 (6)
Last week: 69-58 win at Utah; 70-63 win at Colorado
This week: Home vs. Arizona State, Thursday; Home vs. Arizona, Saturday
Mick Cronin has raised his stock for conference coach of the year with five straight wins, including those on the road against Arizona and Colorado. UCLA has missed the NCAA tournament in two straight seasons just once in the last 33 years (2003-04).
4. ARIZONA 19-8, 9-5 (3)
Last week: 89-63 win vs. Oregon State; 73-72 overtime home loss to Oregon
This week: At USC, Thursday; at UCLA, Saturday
The Wildcats could have shared the league lead with the Sun Devils but couldn’t finish off the Ducks. Arizona has gotten this far with three freshmen leading the way.
5. COLORADO 21-7, 10-5 (2)
Last week: 70-66 home win vs. USC; 70-63 home loss to UCLA
This week: At California, Thursday; at Stanford, Sunday
The No. 21 Buffaloes have too many veterans and too much talent to think they won’t be in the conference race until the very end. After all, McKinley Wright IV is playing for his first NCAA tournament berth.
6. USC 19-9, 8-7 (5)
Last week: 70-66 loss at Colorado; 79-65 loss at Utah
This week: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State, Saturday
The Trojans have one victory against teams in the top half of the standings, winning at UCLA back on Jan. 11. This week provides two chances to change that.
7. STANFORD 18-9, 7-7 (9)
Last week: 72-64 win at Washington; 75-57 win at Washington State
This week: Home vs. Utah, Wednesday; home vs. Colorado, Sunday
Here come the Cardinal again with a road sweep after a stretch of five losses in six games, three of those defeats at home. But Stanford needs to add to its collection of quality wins (Oklahoma, UCLA, Oregon) if it wants to draw more attention.
8. OREGON STATE 15-12, 5-10 (7)
Last week: 89-63 loss at Arizona; 74-73 loss at Arizona State
This week: At Oregon, Thursday
An NIT berth, which would be the program’s first in 15 years, is still within reach if the Beavers can get a few wins in the next four games, which includes Vegas. The last time OSU beat Oregon a fourth straight time, junior Brent Barry was the Beavers’ leading scorer.
9. UTAH 15-12, 6-9 (10)
Last week: 69-58 home loss to UCLA; 79-65 home win vs. USC
This week: At Stanford, Wednesday; at California, Saturday
The Utes avoided a fourth straight loss and kept slim postseason hopes alive by beating the Trojans. Utah hasn’t won fewer than nine conference games since 2013, Larry Krystkowiak’s second season.
10. WASHINGTON 13-15, 3-12 (12)
Last week: 72-64 home loss to Stanford; 87-52 home win vs. California
This week: Home vs. Washington State, Friday
The Huskies took out some frustration on Cal after so many close Pac-12 losses. Now they’ll try to pay back the Cougars and win two straight for the first time in two months.
11. CALIFORNIA 11-16, 5-9 (11)
Last week: 66-57 win at Washington State; 87-52 loss at Washington
This week: Home vs. Colorado, Thursday; home vs. Utah, Saturday
The Golden Bears snapped a four-game losing streak and got their first conference road win, leaving the Washington schools and Utah as those still empty away from home. But apparently that was good enough for the road trip.
12. WASHINGTON STATE 14-14, 5-10 (8)
Last week: 66-57 home loss to California; 75-57 home loss to Stanford
This week: At Washington, Friday
The Cougars have won just one game in the last three weeks, beating Washington at home. Gee, look who’s next on the schedule.