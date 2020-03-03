Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Conference tournament first-round byes not settled yet

Just when it looked like the race for the top four spots in the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings and a bye in the first round of the conference tournament was becoming simplified, it got complicated again.

Stanford and USC, who appeared to be fading out of contention for a bye, got two-game sweeps to climb back in with one week left in the regular season. UCLA, having won seven straight down the stretch, is the only team to have clinched a top-four seed and a berth in the tournament quarterfinals. Oregon, the Arizona schools, USC, Colorado and Stanford are contending for the other three spots.

Here are my final power rankings of the season.

1. OREGON 22-7, 11-5 (Last week: 2)

Last week: 69-54 home win vs. Oregon State

This week: Home vs. California, Thursday; home vs. Stanford, Saturday

Despite some stumbles along the way, Payton Pritchard and the 13th-ranked Ducks look ready for postseason play. This is the ninth straight year that Dana Altman has led Oregon to double-digit conference wins.

2. UCLA 19-11, 12-5 (3)

Last week: 75-72 home win vs. Arizona State; 69-64 home win vs. Arizona