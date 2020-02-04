Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Conference still standing strong

The solid nonconference results produced by Pac-12 men’s basketball teams in November and December continue to project well.

Halfway through the conference schedule, it still looks like the Pac-12 will get five teams in the NCAA tournament.

Though the schools are beating up on each other in an extremely competitive league, the Pac-12 (as of Tuesday) has four teams — Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Stanford — among the top 23 in the NCAA NET rankings, a tool used by the selection committee to fill out the bracket in March. USC is next at 45.

Wins against NET No. 2 Baylor (by Washington), No. 5 Dayton (Colorado), No. 22 LSU (USC), No. 27 Kentucky (Utah), No. 30 Illinois (Arizona) and No. 31 Michigan (Oregon) could pay dividends.

Here are my weekly Pac-12 power rankings.

1. OREGON 18-5, 7-3 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)

Last week: 77-72 win at California; 70-60 loss at Stanford

This week: At Oregon State, Saturday