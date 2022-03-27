OSU women's basketball: Season ends with 74-66 loss to UCLA

In two previous games in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, Oregon State rallied for victories after their opponents built big leads in the first half.

On Sunday, the Beavers were never able to overcome their slow start and UCLA ended their season with a 74-66 victory at Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck gave credit to UCLA for its effort, especially on the defensive end.

“Today, UCLA played a great game. I thought they came in and dictated tempo. They were very physical today, pushed us off our spots. We had a hard time getting to the rim, we had a hard time moving the basketball on the perimeter because of their aggressiveness,” Rueck said.

The Bruins led 21-7 after the first quarter and stretched the lead as high as 18 points in the second quarter. The Beavers had been in this spot before and with an enthusiastic Gill Coliseum crowd behind them, cut the lead to 10 points at halftime.

Oregon State center Jelena Mitrovic played a big part in that effort, making her first five field-goal attempts to score 10 points in the first half.

The Beavers (17-14) continued to chip away at the Bruins lead in the second half, cutting the deficit to four points on multiple occasions. UCLA answered every run and the Beavers were never able to pull even.

Much of the credit goes to UCLA guard Charisma Osborne who scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Backcourt mate Jaelynn Penn added 17 for the Bruins.

Rueck said Osborne plays with great patience and court awareness.

“She is a great scorer and plays with such a poise and a confidence,” Rueck said. “She’s just a really, really good player that causes a lot of problems and certainly had a great game today against us.”

UCLA (18-12) advances to play South Dakota State in the WNIT semifinals.

Oregon State guard Talia von Oelhoffen scored 17 of her team-high 19 points in the second half. Mitrovic finished with 16 points and Ellie Mack had 13. Taya Corosdale had 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Sunday’s game was the last for Oregon State’s large senior class. Téa Adams, Emily Codding, and Mack each played in their final game. Redshirt junior Corosdale has eligibility remaining but has not announced a decision on whether she will return. Andrea Aquino and Jovana Subasic are also part of this senior class.

Mack, a graduate transfer from Bucknell, brought great flexibility to the lineup. Rueck included her in the point guard rotation on Sunday and Mack had a team-high six assists.

“It’s been an incredible experience for me. I came from a mid-major program, so I’d never really had the opportunity to play at this level. And so I’m just glad I was given this opportunity and I feel that I made the most of it,” Mack said.

Rueck said that even though this was a difficult year for the program with injuries and COVID-related schedule changes, the members of this class made it a great year.

“This senior group is very special for every reason. They’re amazing people. They made every day enjoyable, even through the hard things, through losing more games than we’re used to, through all the wins and through all the great moments. It’s just been a really fun year,” Rueck said.

