OSU women's basketball: Jones recognized again

Oregon State standout Taylor Jones has been named to the Freshman “Fab 15” honorable mention, Her Hoop Stats announced Thursday in conjunction with women’s basketball media legend Mel Greenberg.

Jones, who was named as one of ESPN’s Top-10 Freshmen earlier this month, was a Pac-12 All-Freshman selection this season, and was named to the All-Pac-12 honorable mention. She was a three-time conference freshman of the week, and was named USBWA National Freshman of the Week in January.

Jones etched her name into the Oregon State freshman record book, setting the record for blocks and sitting second in rebounds and sixth in scoring. The Forney, Texas, native averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and finished second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 58.3. Overall, the first-year player had 10 double-doubles and 21 double-figure scoring games.

Oregon State finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 23-9 and was projected as a likely host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament.

