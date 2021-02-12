OSU women's basketball; Beavers try to remain positive despite disruptions to season

Heading into the 2020-21 women’s college basketball season, most players and coaches expected to be faced with some ups and downs in regard to the pandemic.

They knew that, inevitably, games would be postponed or canceled and that many programs would need to take a pause because of a positive COVID-19 test inside the program.

It was a topic of conversation around the country, including at Oregon State.

“I told the team at the beginning of the season kind of knowing that there's a possibility of going through some rough patches and having some hard hits, or taking some hard hits,” senior Aleah Goodman said. “I told them the strong’s going to survive this season. And that's what it is at the end of the day. If your team can stick together, stay strong, and just at the core do things right, we'll survive whatever we face. Whatever we have to go through, we're gonna be OK and we're gonna come through at the end of the day.”

The Beavers also talked about how it would be easy to make excuses for what transpired on or off the court.

But that was not going to be the case.