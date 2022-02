The Oregon State and Stanford women’s basketball teams will face off at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stanford, California.

The contest was initially scheduled to be played on Sunday Jan. 9, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The game will air live on Pac-12 Networks.

Wednesday’s contest will be the second in a string of five consecutive games that will pit the Beavers against teams currently ranked in the top 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0