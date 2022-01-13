OSU women's basketball: Beavers to host Colorado on Monday

The Oregon State women's basketball team has started to fill in its Pac-12 schedule after a series of postponements to start the conference season.

Oregon State will host Colorado at 2 p.m. Monday at Gill Coliseum.

The contest was initially scheduled to be played on Dec. 31, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Colorado program. Tickets issued for that game will be honored at Monday’s contest. The game can also be viewed via live stream at OSUBeavers.com.

Rescheduling the Colorado contest leaves Oregon State with four postponed Pac-12 games. Oregon State is working with the Pac-12 to make up home dates with Utah and Arizona State, as well as road games at California and Stanford.

