OSU women's basketball: Beavers seek to end skid

The Oregon State women’s basketball team is in the midst of a brutal stretch of its Pac-12 Conference schedule.

In a two-week span, the Beavers are playing five consecutive games against top-25 teams, including three games against teams in the Associated Press top 10: at No. 6 Arizona, and home and away with No. 2 Stanford.

The Beavers fell to No. 24 Oregon, 74-66, on Friday night at Gill Coliseum and will play the return game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene at 1 p.m. Sunday. Oregon State (11-9, 4-6 Pac-12) has lost four in a row and will host the Cardinal on Friday night to wrap up their season series.

On Friday night, the Beavers rallied from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to take a 52-51 lead entering the fourth quarter.

"It was a good battle. I was really proud of the team for battling back in the third quarter the way they did, got a lead," Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. "Give credit to Oregon for finishing us off in the fourth quarter. I thought they did some really good things defensively."

The Beavers shot the ball well against the Ducks, making 25 of 53 field-goal attempts (43%), and connecting on 10 of 25 3-pointers (40%). They also made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line (91%).

And Oregon State battled defensively. The Ducks made just of 25 of 69 attempts from the field (36%). But Oregon was able to overcome its shooting woes by winning the battle on the offensive glass, turning 13 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points. Oregon also took advantage of 15 OSU turnovers to score 18 points.

“The two massive numbers that stand out are points off turnovers and second-chance points. We just looked at them and how do you win giving up numbers like that? You don’t. And so we’ve got to clean that up and we’ve got to win those battles,” Rueck said.

Oregon State’s leading scorer, Talia von Oelhoffen, did not have a field-goal attempt in the first half. But it wasn’t because she was disengaged. Von Oelhoffen grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists in the first half.

Oregon was very aggressive in its half-court defense on von Oelhoffen, sending a second defender in her direction and forcing her to give up the ball.

“We just had shooters popping and I was drawing two (defenders) so I just tried to create for my teammates and get them open,” von Oelhoffen said.

Oregon State forward Ellie Mack had a strong first half, scoring 11 of her team-high 19 points before the break. Mack was 5-for-7 on 3-point attempts.

“I had a huge size advantage on the person who was guarding me and then if they tried to put their posts on me I had speed advantage and so I tried to use those. Definitely people found me in the right positions and I was able to get some baskets,” Mack said.

Von Oelhoffen ended the game with a near triple-double, scoring 12 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Taya Corosdale had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Kennedy Brown added 12 points.

Te-Hina Paopao led Oregon with 22 points and Nyara Sabally had 16 points and 12 rebounds, including four offensive boards.

Oregon State is in the closing stretch of its regular season. The Beavers host Stanford and California this weekend and then travel to play at Utah (Feb. 24) and Colorado (Feb. 26).

The Beavers were hurt by the loss of the three postponed Pac-12 games on their schedule: home contests with Utah and Arizona State and a road game at California. It has not been announced if any of those games can be made up before the conference tournament, which will begin on March 2.

Notes: Rueck adjusted the starting lineup against Oregon, reinserting Emily Codding along with Brown, Corosdale, von Oelhoffen and Greta Kampschroeder. … Oregon State had won the last two games against Oregon, defeating the Ducks in Eugene last season (88-77) and then winning their conference tournament game (71-64). Oregon has won three in a row at Gill Coliseum. … There is inconsistency in the way that Oregon's Pac-12 record is being reported. If the UCLA forfeit is counted as a win, Oregon's conference mark is 9-3. ... Attendance: 6,097.

