OSU women's basketball: Beavers seek to build resume with wins at Utah, Colorado

The Oregon State women’s basketball team has two good opportunities this week to strengthen its case for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Beavers will play at Utah (16-9, 7-6 Pac-12) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and at Colorado (18-7, 7-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Both teams are ahead of Oregon State (13-10, 6-7) in the Pac-12 standings. The Utes and Buffaloes are also both ranked higher than the Beavers in the latest NET rankings, which is the statistical tool that will be used to select tournament teams. Utah is 25th in the NET rankings, Colorado is 30th and Oregon State is 50th.

Winning road games over teams that are higher in that ranking would be good for Oregon State’s resume, but coach Scott Rueck is hopeful the selection committee will do more than just look at those numbers. The pandemic once again wrecked Oregon State’s schedule, costing the team multiple home games and creating a stretch where the Beavers played five straight games against top-25 teams.

“It’s another year where the committee has to be savvy and they have to think outside the box, can’t just get locked into a rating. You have to look at everybody’s story and say ‘Who are the best teams in the country?’” Rueck said. “If you look at our schedule … what would most teams’ records be with this schedule?”

The latest version of ESPN’s tournament forecast has six Pac-12 teams receiving bids: Stanford, Oregon, Washington State, Arizona, Utah and Colorado. Oregon State has been on the bubble for weeks and is currently listed as the first team out of the bracket.

This will be the first meeting of the year between Oregon State and Utah. The Beavers were scheduled to host the Utes on Jan. 2, but that game was postponed and was not rescheduled.

This will be the team’s first opportunity to play against Utah’s star freshmen Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson. Kneepkens, a 5-foot-11 guard, has been named the conference’s freshman of the week five times this season, sharing the lead with California guard Jayda Curry. Kneepkens is averaging 12.3 points per game.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2 forward, has twice been named the conference’s top freshman and is averaging 11.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Utah is trying to make it to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.

Kneepkens leads Utah in scoring and in playing time, averaging 23.8 minutes per game. Seventh-year head coach Lynne Roberts has a deep rotation and 10 players average more than 13 minutes a game in regular duty.

The Pac-12 tournament will begin Wednesday in Las Vegas. Oregon State is currently seventh in the standings but could climb to fifth depending on the outcome of this weekend’s games. A year ago, the Beavers entered the conference tournament as the fifth seed and solidified their resume with two victories before falling to eventual national champion Stanford in the semifinals.

