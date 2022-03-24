OSU women's basketball: Beavers rally for 78-73 win over New Mexico

Talia von Oelhoffen scored 25 points and Oregon State overcame an 18-point deficit on Thursday night to defeat New Mexico in a third-round game in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Beavers advanced to the quarterfinals with a 78-73 victory at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State will host UCLA at noon Sunday. UCLA advanced Thursday with an 82-81 win in triple-overtime over Wyoming.

The Lobos jumped out to the early lead behind the shooting of guard LaTascya Duff who made her first five 3-point attempts of the game. New Mexico held a 30-16 lead going into the second.

The Lobos stretched that advantage to 18 points midway through the second quarter before Oregon State started to rally.

Ellie Mack and Talia von Oelhoffen hit 3-pointers late in the quarter to trim the Lobos’ lead to eight points. The Beavers also tightened up their defense late in the half and the crowd at Gill Coliseum roared its approval when New Mexico committed a shot-clock violation on its last possession of the half.

The comeback continued after the break and a 3-point play by Mack gave the Beavers the lead, 53-51, with just over 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

Mack finished with 22 points and Jelena Mitrovic had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Duff led the Lobos with 20 points and Jaedyn De La Cerda added 17.

