OSU women's basketball: Beavers prepared for trip to the desert

It has been almost two years since the Oregon State women’s basketball team played Arizona State.

The teams’ first scheduled meeting this year was postponed, as were both games last year. During the 2019-20 season, the Beavers and Sun Devils each won the matchup on their home floor.

Oregon State (11-5, 4-2 Pac-12) and Arizona State (9-8, 1-3) will pick up their rivalry at 5 p.m. Friday in a game which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

“It’s interesting how many players on our team have not yet played them,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck.

The Sun Devils have played just four Pac-12 games so far, with their sole win coming at home against Colorado, 57-52 in overtime. Jade Loville, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, leads the Sun Devils in scoring at 15.5 points per game. Mael Gilles, a 6-foot-1 graduate transfer who started her collegiate career at Rutgers, is averaging 10 points and eight rebounds per game.

“This is your typical Arizona State team that plays very, very physical and as hard as anyone anywhere. And so you just know it’s going to be a really tough battle. It’s always a 40-minute game, or more, against them and your toughness is tested,” Rueck said.

The Beavers are coming off a successful home stand with wins over USC and UCLA. Oregon State has been very good at home this season, winning 7 of 8, but has played just four true away games, going 2-2. The Beavers are also 2-2 in neutral site games.

Rueck believes the team has recovered from the three-week disruption to its schedule and has matured a great deal in the last couple weeks.

“Now clearly, we’re building that momentum again and we played great basketball this weekend and we’re showing flashes of being a great team, not a good team, a great team. And so because of that I’m real optimistic about what is ahead for us and the way this team has responded to everything and the way they’re growing. I love the way we’re competing,” Rueck said.

The Beavers will conclude their trip with a rematch against No. 8 Arizona (15-3, 5-3) on Sunday. The Wildcats won the first meeting this season, 55-53 at Gill Coliseum.

“(It’s) obviously exciting to play Arizona again after last game was so close and so we’re all pretty eager to get the chance to play them again,” said Oregon State guard Noelle Mannen.

The redshirt sophomore from North Plains said Rueck told the team that this is what Pac-12 play would be like.

“All throughout preseason, Scott talks to us about how every game in the Pac-12 is gonna be a close game. You never know, every single night, every team, you get their best game, that’s gonna be a close game. And obviously, we’ve had a lot of those already and Arizona we ended up on the wrong side of that. But since then, a lot of them we’ve been able to pull out there at the end,” Mannen said.

Rueck thinks the team learned a lot in the loss to Arizona and put that experience to good use in the overtime wins over Colorado and USC. He has no doubt that his squad is better now than when the teams first met, but that is true of Arizona as well.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“I think the team will be confident going into that (game) but understanding that’s a big-time test. Right now, I just love the way we’re competing. I like the huddles. I like the energy. (Tuesday's) practice was one of the best that we’ve had all year. This team is more and more understanding what it takes, bottom line, to win and be successful in this conference,” Rueck said.

Not counting Oregon State’s four remaining postponed Pac-12 games, the Beavers have eight games remaining on the schedule. Rueck acknowledged on Wednesday that Oregon State would not be able to make up all of the postponements.

“We’re anticipating at least one more makeup game coming up in the next couple weeks,” Rueck said, adding that he did not have any specifics on the opponent or location to share at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.