OSU women's basketball: Beavers look ahead after loss to Stanford

Oregon State played its fifth consecutive game against a ranked opponent Friday night, falling 87-63 to No. 2 Stanford at Gill Coliseum.

That is the most consecutive games against ranked opponents for a women’s Pac-12 Conference basketball team since the 1999-2000 season.

“Five straight top-25s is a lot. What I’ve loved about this process has been the way our team has approached it and how they’ve allowed each of these opportunities, while challenging as they have been, to make us better. And they’ve accepted the challenge,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck.

The Beavers trailed 45-41 with 4 minutes left in the third quarter. Stanford then broke the game open with a 35-14 run. The Cardinal (22-3, 13-0) clinched the Pac-12 regular season title with the victory.

Oregon State did a good job of defensive rebounding, limiting the Cardinal to nine offensive rebounds and eight second-chance points. But Stanford’s depth was difficult for the Beavers to match. Stanford used 15 players and its bench outscored the Beavers 37-20.

“I liked our fight for most of the night and then it got away from us in the fourth quarter,” Rueck said.

Freshman guard Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 16 points. Forward Taya Corosdale had 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Lexie Hull scored 21 points to lead the defending national champions. Haley Jones and Hannah Jump each scored 13. Stanford’s star post Cameron Brink was limited by foul trouble and scored five points in just 8 minutes of playing time.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer gave Oregon State credit for their defensive effort.

“They gave us a battle. They're really physical. I think they’re definitely an NCAA team and it will be really exciting to see how far they can go in the NCAA tournament,” VanDerveer said.

Von Oelhoffen knows the team has improved during this stretch but was disappointed that Stanford pulled away at the end.

“It’s just been a tough five games and we’re getting a lot better, so for that to not pay off and the game to end the way it did, it’s just frustrating,” von Oelhoffen said.

The Beavers (12-10, 5-7) now have three regular season games remaining to improve their record going into the Pac-12 tournament. Oregon State will host California (11-9, 2-7) at noon Sunday at Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State will then travel to play at Utah (19-5, 6-6) on Thursday and at Colorado (17-7, 6-7) on Saturday. This will be the Beavers’ first game this season against Utah. Oregon State won the first meeting with Colorado in overtime.

Rueck said all his team can do is continue to improve, but he does think the NCAA tournament committee needs to consider every team’s situation and not rely solely on any one statistical summary of the season.

Six of the Beavers’ 10 losses are to teams that were ranked in the top 25. In addition, Notre Dame was unranked when they met in December but is now a fixture in the top 25. It is also clear that Villanova, which defeated Oregon State by four points on Dec. 12, is a much better team than expected. The Wildcats are 17-7 and defeated No. 10 Connecticut earlier this month.

“Certainly winning will help. Starts with Cal (on) Sunday, then we go to the mountains then we go to Vegas. How many games can we win in this stretch? Well the more the better, for sure,” Rueck said. “As far as talent and ability and the way that we’re playing, I don’t think anybody would really want to see us in the tournament, which tells me we’re probably a tournament team.”

No. 2 STANFORD 87, OREGON ST. 63

STANFORD—Brink 1-2 3-4 5, Lexie Hull 8-14 3-4 21, Lacie Hull 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 5-12 2-6 13, Wilson 3-7 2-2 9, Belibi 3-5 1-3 7, Jerome 0-0 2-2 2, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 2-2 0-0 4, Jump 4-7 2-2 13, Bosgana 0-0 0-0 0, Demetre 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 1-2 0-0 2, Iriafen 3-5 0-0 6, Van Gytenbeek 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 32-61 15-23 87

OREGON ST.—Brown 1-3 2-2 5, Corosdale 3-8 4-4 11, Codding 2-6 0-0 4, Kampschroeder 3-6 0-0 7, von Oelhoffen 7-13 0-0 16, Mack 1-3 0-0 2, Mitrovic 1-3 2-3 4, Adams 3-7 1-2 7, Marotte 3-10 1-1 7, Totals 24-59 10-12 63

Stanford 17 19 24 27 — 87

Oregon St. 10 17 22 14 — 63

3-Point Goals—Stanford 8-18 (Le.Hull 2-4, La.Hull 0-1, Jones 1-2, Wilson 1-4, Jump 3-5, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 1-1), Oregon St. 5-12 (Brown 1-1, Corosdale 1-3, Kampschroeder 1-2, von Oelhoffen 2-3, Adams 0-1, Marotte 0-2). Assists—Stanford 17 (Belibi 3, Hamilton 3, Jones 3), Oregon St. 9 (Adams 3, von Oelhoffen 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Stanford 37 (Belibi 10, Jones 10), Oregon St. 29 (Corosdale 9). Total Fouls—Stanford 17, Oregon St. 18. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,004.

