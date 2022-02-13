 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU women's basketball: Beavers knock off Ducks, 68-62

EUGENE — Oregon State defeated Oregon 68-62 on Sunday afternoon in a Pac-12 women's basketball matchup at Matthew Knight Arena.

The victory snapped the Beavers' four-game losing streak and gave a big boost to the team's hopes of earning an NCAA tournament bid.

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Von Oelhoffen scored 19 of those points in the first half as the Beavers took a 32-22 halftime lead. 

Oregon rallied to tie the game at 36 with just over 3 minutes left in the quarter, but Oregon State's Emily Codding replied with a corner 3-pointer that gave the Beavers a lead they would not surrender. 

This story will be updated.

OSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNDAY: Oregon State 68, No. 24 Oregon 62

RECORD: 12-9, 5-6 Pac-12

FRIDAY: No. 2 Stanford at Oregon State, 7 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

