OSU women's basketball: Beavers hold off California, 68-59

Oregon State went on a 16-0 run in the second half Sunday to take control of its Pac-12 women's basketball game against California at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers won 68-59 in their final home game of the season.

The Beavers trailed 47-40 with 4:27 left to play in the third quarter. Oregon State held California scoreless for the next 6 minutes as the Beavers built a 56-47 lead.

Forward Ellie Mack scored seven points during the run and finished the game with a team-high 14. Taya Corosdale had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Beavers.

California's star freshman guard Jayda Curry scored 23 points and her backcourt partner Jazlen Green had 17 for the Bears (11-10, 2-8).

Oregon State (13-10, 6-7 Pac-12) will play at Utah on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

