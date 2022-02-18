OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to No. 2 Stanford

Oregon State trailed Stanford 45-41 with 4 minutes left in the third quarter on Friday night at Gill Coliseum.

But the 2nd-ranked Cardinal broke the game open with a 35-10 run over the next 11 minutes of playing time en route to an 87-63 victory. Stanford (22-3, 13-0) clinched the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball regular season title with the victory.

For Oregon State (12-10, 5-7) the game concluded a five-game stretch against top-25 opponents. That is the most consecutive games against ranked teams in the Pac-12 since the 1999-2000 season.

Oregon State did a good job of defensive rebounding, limiting the Cardinal to nine offensive rebounds and eight second-chance points. But Stanford’s depth was difficult for the Beavers to match. Stanford used 15 players and its bench outscored the Beavers 37-20.

That depth was especially evident during the Cardinal’s second-half run.

Freshman guard Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 16 points. Forward Taya Corosdale had 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Lexie Hull scored 21 points to lead the Cardinal. Haley Jones and Hannah Jump each scored 13.

Oregon State will play its final home game of the season at noon Sunday against California. The Beavers will honor their senior class before the game.

The Beavers will then wrap up their regular season with games at Utah on Thursday and Colorado next Saturday.

No. 2 STANFORD 87, OREGON ST. 63

STANFORD—Brink 1-2 3-4 5, Lexie Hull 8-14 3-4 21, Lacie Hull 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 5-12 2-6 13, Wilson 3-7 2-2 9, Belibi 3-5 1-3 7, Jerome 0-0 2-2 2, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 2-2 0-0 4, Jump 4-7 2-2 13, Bosgana 0-0 0-0 0, Demetre 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 1-2 0-0 2, Iriafen 3-5 0-0 6, Van Gytenbeek 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 32-61 15-23 87

OREGON ST.—Brown 1-3 2-2 5, Corosdale 3-8 4-4 11, Codding 2-6 0-0 4, Kampschroeder 3-6 0-0 7, von Oelhoffen 7-13 0-0 16, Mack 1-3 0-0 2, Mitrovic 1-3 2-3 4, Adams 3-7 1-2 7, Marotte 3-10 1-1 7, Totals 24-59 10-12 63

Stanford 17 19 24 27 — 87

Oregon St. 10 17 22 14 — 63

3-Point Goals—Stanford 8-18 (Le.Hull 2-4, La.Hull 0-1, Jones 1-2, Wilson 1-4, Jump 3-5, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 1-1), Oregon St. 5-12 (Brown 1-1, Corosdale 1-3, Kampschroeder 1-2, von Oelhoffen 2-3, Adams 0-1, Marotte 0-2). Assists—Stanford 17 (Belibi 3, Hamilton 3, Jones 3), Oregon St. 9 (Adams 3, von Oelhoffen 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Stanford 37 (Belibi 10, Jones 10), Oregon St. 29 (Corosdale 9). Total Fouls—Stanford 17, Oregon St. 18. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,004.

