OSU women's basketball: Beavers defeat Sun Devils at Pac-12 tournament

Oregon State built a 17-point fourth-quarter lead and then held off a furious Arizona State rally on Wednesday in a first-round game at the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

The Beavers won 59-54 and advanced to play No. 1 seed Stanford at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. That game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

“I was proud of our team, obviously, for fending them off and getting the stops that we needed. Enough rebounds, not as many as I wanted but enough rebounds to hold the lead and then made our free throws down the stretch,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said in his postgame interview on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State (14-12) held a 40-26 lead entering the fourth quarter and stretched that advantage to 47-30 on a 3-pointer by Talia von Oelhoffen with 5:34 left to play.

Faced with elimination, the Arizona State offense came to life as the Sun Devils’ outscored Oregon State 20-5 over the next 4 minutes. Arizona State’s Taya Hanson capped that run with a banked 3-pointer that cut the Oregon State lead to 52-50 with 1:21 left on the clock.

Oregon State got a key basket in the final minute when von Oelhoffen took advantage of the Sun Devils’ full-court pressure to find Greta Kampschroeder on a long pass for an open layup. Von Oelhoffen then made four straight free throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory.

Redshirt senior forward Ellie Mack scored 14 points to lead the Beavers. Mack scored 11 of those points in the third quarter as Oregon State expanded its lead.

“That was very stressful,” Mack said. “ASU just hit like four or five 3’s it felt like in a row. I guess we kind of just gave it up on defense a little bit, got a little too comfortable, but I’m really glad we were able to pull it out in the end.”

Von Oelhoffen got off to a fast start on Wednesday, making two 3-pointers early in the first quarter as Oregon State jumped out to a 13-3 lead. Von Oelhoffen finished with 13 points and a game-high six assists.

Jade Loville did most of the damage when Arizona State defeated Oregon State in their only meeting of the regular season, scoring 33 points. The Beavers came into Wednesday’s game focused on doing a better job of defending the senior guard. Loville struggled in the rematch, scoring nine points on 3 of 20 shooting.

Mack said forward Taya Corosdale deserves a lot of the credit for helping to defend Loville.

“We just had a really good scout, force her (Loville) left, don’t let her get to that right pull-up jumper, which she loves. And our guards and Taya did a great job,” Mack said.

Hanson led the Sun Devils (12-14) with 17 points and Mael Gilles added 12.

Colorado defeated Washington 64-52 in the first game of the tournament. The fifth-seeded Buffaloes will play the fourth-seeded Arizona at noon on Thursday.

