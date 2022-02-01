OSU women's basketball: Beavers are finding a way to win

The Oregon State women’s basketball team is on track to earn a bid to the NCAA tournament, but has very little margin for error.

The Beavers are 11-5 overall with a 4-2 record in Pac-12 Conference play. As of Tuesday, Oregon State is listed as the last team in the tournament on ESPN's projected bracket. That is an improvement from last week, when the Beavers were the first team out.

Oregon State would be in much greater danger of not making the tournament if not for several narrow victories over the past two weeks. The Beavers downed Colorado 69-66 in overtime; won at Washington 47-41; and rallied for a 63-61 overtime victory over USC. On Sunday, Oregon State defeated UCLA 72-58 in a contest that was more competitive than the final score indicated.

In each of these crucial Pac-12 victories, the Beavers have found a way to make the necessary plays to win. Here are three factors in their success:

Finding the right combination

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck has a deep, talented roster to work with, although that depth has been reduced recently by the absence of starting forward Taylor Jones, who has been sidelined by injury.

In recent games, Rueck has turned to an experienced lineup in key moments: redshirt seniors Ellie Mack and Emily Codding, redshirt junior Taya Corosdale, and freshman point guard Talia von Oelhoffen. In the post, Rueck can choose between sophomore Kennedy Brown and redshirt freshman Jelena Mitrovic. If available, Jones would certainly be part of this mix.

This group has great size and versatility, featuring players who can score inside and outside, as well as defend multiple positions.

“You’re talking about some real veteran players that have seen it all, in Taya, Ellie and Emily Codding. They’ve started their whole careers, they have a lot of experience. And then you’ve got Kennedy Brown, who’s a McDonald’s All-American, a great player and a great defender and playmaker. Then Jelena, who changes the game when she’s on the floor,” Rueck said. “That group just has a lot of experience and down the stretch of the game you want things to be normal, you want things to be calm. So it has felt right to go with experience in those moments.”

Von Oelhoffen’s growth

The point guard got a head start on her Oregon State career by joining the team in January last season. She did gain valuable experience in those games, but Rueck has consistently maintained that von Oelhoffen should still be thought of as a freshman, especially since her role this year is completely unlike what she did in a limited number of games last year. The 2020-21 team was guided by Aleah Goodman and von Oelhoffen could play a complementary role.

There is much more pressure on von Oelhoffen this year and the freshman is showing she is up to the challenge. She hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Colorado, scored 31 points in the overtime win over USC and had 21 points and six assists in the win over UCLA.

She averaged 14 points a game during the nonconference schedule and has upped that to 16 points per game in Pac-12 play.

“Talia might be our most skilled player right now. She’s got the ability to put 30 up, we know that. She’s an excellent ball handler, leader, a great passer,” Rueck said.

Because of von Oelhoffen's all-around growth, Rueck is also giving the team more freedom to push the ball in transition when there is an opening. Earlier in the season, when Oregon State was committing far too many turnovers, Rueck slowed the team down in an effort to find more consistency.

After the win over UCLA, Rueck praised the team’s decision making and in the fourth quarter of that game, many of those decisions were made by von Oelhoffen.

“We had that perfect balance of push and take advantage or slow and execute. We didn’t push when it wasn’t there, didn’t force anything. I thought we executed very well on both ends,” Rueck said.

Free-throw shooting

During nonconference play, Oregon State made 70% of its free throws (107 of 153). In Pac-12 play, the Beavers have improved that percentage to 80% (66 of 82). Oregon State made 12 of 14 from the line against USC and 18 of 20 against UCLA.

Mack is an outstanding free-throw shooter, making 96% of her attempts (21 of 22). Von Oelhoffen is a 90% shooter on a higher volume (44 of 49), and Greta Kampschroeder has been accurate on fewer attempts, making 9 of 10. Corosdale did not shoot free throws well during nonconference play making 5 of 11, but has been perfect in Pac-12 play, making all 17 of her attempts.

Late in close games, it’s important to be able to put the ball in the hands of players who can be trusted to make free throws and these players have earned that trust.

