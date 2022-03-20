OSU women's basketball: Beavers advance with 74-56 win over Portland

Oregon State went on a 16-0 run in the second half Sunday to take control against Portland in a second-round game in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Beavers went on to a 74-56 victory over the Pilots. Oregon State (16-13) will host New Mexico (26-9) in the third round at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gill Coliseum. The Lobos advanced with a 73-69 victory over San Diego on Sunday.

“Portland’s a really good team. Obviously, very well coached. We knew that it was going to be a 40-minute fight. That’s how they play,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck. “I thought our team just did a good job executing. I thought our bigs were great around the basket offensively and defensively. I thought our guards did a great job taking care of the ball, only had four turnovers at half.”

Oregon State took a 42-34 lead into halftime, but Portland applied full-court pressure early in the second half and cut into the lead. The Pilots trailed by just two points after a 3-pointer by McKelle Meek midway through the quarter. The Beavers responded by holding the Pilots scoreless for the next 6 minutes as Oregon State built a 62-44 advantage.

“I thought our defense was just on point all day. I really loved our effort,” Rueck said.

Oregon State shot the ball well, making 31 of 55 from the field (56%), including 6 of 13 from beyond the arc (46%). Kennedy Brown had a game-high 16 points and Taya Corosdale had 12 points. Ellie Mack and Jelena Mitrovic each scored 11 and Mitrovic grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Pilots (20-11) were led by Maddie Mulheim with 14 points. The Pilots struggled from the field making 22 of 63 attempts (35%) and making 8 of 36 3-point attempts (31%).

The Beavers used their size advantage to dominate inside, outscoring the Pilots 38-14 in the paint, and winning the rebounding battle 39-24.

For the second game in a row Rueck went with a starting lineup of Mitrovic, Mack, Corosdale, Emily Codding and Talia von Oelhoffen. Brown was part of the bench unit that outscored the Pilots’ bench 30-12.

“I’ve never cared whether or not I start. It’s just what I can do for the team and how I can impact the game. This is my new role and I’m going to buy into it,” Brown said.

The rotation has worked as the Beavers have played well on both ends of the floor in their two victories in the WNIT, starting with a 70-59 victory over Long Beach State on Thursday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Rueck said the difficulty of the schedule in February masked the improvement the team was making. The Beavers lost 6 of their last 8 games in the regular season and every one of those losses was against a team that made the NCAA tournament.

“It would be really easy to be discouraged if you only looked at the scoreboard. The scoreboard didn’t tell our story and hasn’t told our story. So today was just the evolution of this team continuing to improve,” Rueck said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.